One Piece: Major predictions for chapter 1145 spoilers

Following the shift in attention away from Loki’s discussion of King Harald’s death, One Piece fans are expecting chapter 1145 to return focus to the Underworld and begin this exposition. However, a continued focus on the various battles unfolding in the Sun World will likely precede the start of Loki’s discussion on the king’s death.

However, verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1145 are unavailable as of this article’s writing. It's unlikely that fans will get these leaks anytime soon given that the series’ leaker community typically starts the spoiler process roughly halfway through the issue’s release week. That being said, the illicit nature of spoilers does not make them a guarantee week after week.

Thankfully, some aspects of One Piece chapter 1145 can be predicted with a relative level of certainty given the latest events. Fans can first expect the focus to stay in the Western Village, seeing Scopper Gaban quickly realize Colon has left for battle. Focus should then quickly shift to the Walrus Academy, where Colon and the Straw Hats are, setting up the final pages to begin Loki’s flashback.

One Piece will likely begin the flashback to King Harald’s death by chapter 1145’s end

One Piece chapter 1145 should begin with a continued focus on the Western Village, seeing Gaban first ask where Colon and Ripley are. While he may be indifferent to Ripley touring Treasure Tree Adam with Franky, he will likely grow concerned when no one can locate Colon.

Jarul should then appear, revealing he saw Colon and the Straw Hats take off. He will likely clarify that he tried to stop them, but to no avail, which a brief flashback panel should show.

Gaban will likely ask Dorry and Brogy if they can handle everything here, which they will assure him of as more monsters begin appearing. He will likely begin making his way to the Walrus Academy next, determined to find Colon and ensuring he isn’t abducted like the others.

Focus should then shift to the Walrus Academy, where Colon is just landing with the Straw Hats. Ange and Kiba will likely be nearby, immediately reprimanding Colon for disobeying orders.

One Piece chapter 1145 should, however, see the Giants indifferent to the Straw Hats getting involved in the fight if it’s what they desire. They may even try to argue on Colon’s behalf for allowing him to enter the fight, promising to keep him safe as their top priority.

As this is discussed, Colon will likely rush into battle, first prioritizing rescuing the other children. While Nami and others run after him, focus should return to the Underworld.

As Hajrudin reels in shock at what Loki seems to be implying regarding their father’s death, Jarul’s announcement regarding Elbaph’s invaders should be heard.

Loki will likely laugh before commenting on the timing, further implying that the truth behind King Harald’s death involves the World Government somehow. Hajrudin will likely get angry and demand answers while trying to hit Loki, prompting Luffy and Hajrudin’s crew to get involved.

As tempers cool, Loki will likely plainly say what he’s been implying, confirming that there is more to King Harald’s death than Elbaph knows.

It’s difficult to predict exactly what this reveal will be given the varying setup and allusions to this likely reveal. However, fans can expect that the issue’s final panels will see Loki begin telling the tale, starting the flashback and setting up its further exploration in the subsequent release.

