One Piece references in a physics class is the "peak education system" fans needed

One Piece is considered 'peak fiction' by its fandom due to its amazing storytelling and worldbuilding, a combination that is rarely seen in the infinite abyss of anime. Not only the fandom, but a lot of authors also entered the industry to draw their own manga series inspired by Eiichiro Oda's magnum opus, proving the series might as well be one of the greatest pieces of fiction.

However, a school teacher took this inspiration to another level by teaching a lesson solely centered around the references of Eiichiro Oda's magnum opus. Moreover, the sketches of this teacher were also eye-catching which made the fandom of the series appreciate the lesson and also the teacher's love for fiction such that he introduced his class to 'peak.'

Disclaimer: Any opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author.

Trending

A teacher introduces One Piece to his class through his physics lessons

Expand Tweet

On August 30, 2024, an X user shared the images of a whiteboard from a Spanish school's physics class. The whiteboard had images from One Piece explaining the different phenomena of physics.

There was a sketch of the Going Merry which explained gravitation potential energy (or simply weight) and how things float on water. On the other hand, there was a devil fruit sketch used to explain wave motion and how things sink in water.

On another picture of the whiteboard was a sketch of Luffy stretching his mouth, which explained the phenomenon of Tension (stress). The last picture of the whiteboard had sketches of Luffy (picking his nose) and Chopper (trying to hide behind a bar, like his character) as the sketches of Going Merry explained the concepts of thermal expansion and how it affects the floating of an object.

Read Also: One Piece mangaka Eiichiro Oda using AI leaves fans shocked

Reaction from the fandom

Expand Tweet

As expected, the fandom could hold their excitement over the fact that their favorite series was used as a way of teaching in a school. While a part of the fandom stated the unreal influence of the series, a fan showered the teacher with praise over how his teaching style and art style were beyond amazing.

The fandom also stated that this kind of education was something that they would enjoy. Lastly, a fan was reminded of the time when a TikTok user used the Blackbeard vs Law fight, that took place on Wiener Island, to explain the concept of tripel integrals (calculus).

"One piece influence is insane" a fan claimed

"Damn, that teacher must be fan of One Piece. Best teaching style for real" another fan claimed

"That's the kind of education i'd sign up for! learning physics with a touch of anime sounds epic" another one said

"Reminds me of this one TikTok where this guy explains triple integrals using law vs Blackbeards fight" another fan said

Final thoughts

In all honesty, study can indeed be boring once it exceeds a particular amount of time, after which it becomes hard to follow. Adding such fun activities to lectures might be a good way to keep students motivated. This might even make studying fun for the entire class, especially for the students who know about anime and can interpret their lessons by remembering the anime.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback