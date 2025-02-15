One Piece's titular treasure may be the Binks' Sake song

One Piece mural might have the answers to the most burning questions of the fandom. However, due to the limited knowledge of the fans, the scriptures look more or less like the drawings of a young child. So, to make sense of the mural, an additional source is needed. To explain the reality of the final treasure, the mural could be combined with the most popular song from the series.

Binks' Sake tells the tale of a pirate crew (JoyBoy's crew) that set sail and were betrayed by one of their own (Imu) which led to their defeat (end of Void century). However, soon, everyone reunited (all races united) to defeat the tyrant (Imu and the World Government). This reunion meant the joining of all the seas, which might be the final treasure: a grand feast featuring all races of the world.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

One Piece: Exploring the reality of the final treasure through the Binks' sake

The mural as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1138 unveiled a masterclass mural that explained the truth of the Void Century and also predicted the upcoming events. However, due to the lack of reveal of knowledge in the series, the thoughts of fans clash whenever it is regarding this mural. This hinted at how great this panel might be for the fans.

However, the mural might make sense once seen from the perspective of an already-explained phenomenon. For this purpose, let's look at the mural from the perspective of One Piece's oldest and most famous song, Binks' Sake. The song has been around for a long time, and it might explain the final treasure.

Imu as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The first half of The Binks' Sake explains the start of a pirate crew's journey. The journey started with everyone bidding farewell to their hometowns and joining together on a ship. This might be JoyBoy's crew with members like Zunisha, Emeth, and possibly, even Imu.

After conquering the world, through the advancements in the Ancient Kingdom, everyone enjoyed their journey through grand feasts. However, one of them (Imu) betrayed the crew's code and this triggered a fight (the Void Century war). The 'betrayal' in this might be Imu's greed and how they wanted everything to themselves.

The second half of the Binks' Sake proceeds to explain the fight and how the righteous fell (JoyBoy's defeat). The defeat was followed by the 'roaming free of the shadow hands' (the forming of the World Government and the oppressing of the masses).

The Straw Hat Pirates enjoying a feast (Image via Toei Animation)

However, everyone will be united by the 'moonlit night' (the D clan members arrive to liberate everyone) and defeat the tyrants (Imu and the others). All of this could also be seen through the mural's perspective where the left side explained Imu's betrayal and the right side signified everyone's union fighting against the tyrants.

However, as stated at the end of One Piece's Binks' Sake, everyone enjoys their win through a grand feast. While this feast might look like the final treasure, it might not be such that the 'reunion of everything' (races and lands) could be the true One Piece of the Grand Line.

Final thoughts

The significance of Binks' Sake has been prominent for a very long time, as fans speculate that it might have more than meets the eye. Combined with the perspective of the mural, the true meaning of this song might come to light, which was showcased in the above-mentioned theory. However, take this with a huge grain of salt.

