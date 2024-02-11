One Piece: Sengoku set to sacrifice himself for Law (just like Corazon once did)

The One Piece world contains intricate characte­rs and intriguing stories. One highly anticipated storyline­ focuses on Sengoku, the pre­vious Fleet Admiral of the Marine­s. With Kaido and Big Mom now defeated in Wano, Se­ngoku is among the few re­maining legendary figures from the­ past era.

His name refers to the "Sengoku Jidai," an era of constant civil war in Japan's history. Known as "The Buddha" and "The Resourceful General," Sengoku is a man with extensive experience in warfare. In recent chapters, fans have seen him donning his "Justice" jacket once again, signaling a possible return to the front lines.

One Piece: Sengoku's possible return to the Marines

Sengoku discusses the Cross Guild (Image via Shueisha)

In One Piece manga Chapter 1082, Sengoku is seen discussing his concerns with Tsuru about the threat of Cross Guild and its impact on the morale of the Marines. It is likely that this becomes his top priority and the first problem he intends to address.

Given the ideological differences between Sengoku and the current Fleet Admiral, Akainu, it is plausible that they will clash over the course of action to take against Cross Guild and the notorious Blackbeard. In order to rescue Garp, Sengoku may even return to being an active member of the Marines to prioritize taking on Blackbeard.

This situation could potentially lead to a meeting of the Fleet Admirals, introducing a new, incredibly old character who could be Sengoku's former master, similar to Netero from Hunter x Hunter.

One Piece: Sengoku's battle against Blackbeard

Blackbeard defeats Law (Image via Shueisha)

As Sengoku prepares to confront Blackbeard, it is interesting to consider the possibility of a reunion between Sengoku and Law. Law, having recently suffered defeat at the hands of Blackbeard, finds himself in a desperate situation, having lost his ship, crew, Poneglyphs, and even his hat.

In such dire circumstances, Law may turn to Sengoku for help. This unexpected alliance between Sengoku and Law would mirror the collaboration between Garp and Roger in their battle against the Rocks Pirates. Law's ties to places and characters connected to the Rocks Pirates, such as his involvement in the Rocky Port Incident, suggest that these events are building up to a battle that defies expectations.

Trafalgar D. Water Law (Image via Toei Animation)

If Sengoku and Law were to team up against Blackbeard, it could potentially lead to the revelation of Ochoku, also known as Wang Zhi. Many fans speculate that Ochoku, introduced in Chapter 1096 of the One Piece manga, is the same character from the past. This battle would also provide an opportunity for Moria, who possesses multiple zombies of the Rocks Pirates, to become involved.

One Piece: The fate of Sengoku

Monkey D. Garp (Image via Shueisha)

While these events unfold, Blackbeard may attempt to use Pudding's power to steal Garp's memories of God Valley, setting the stage for a flashback to this significant event. In this flashback, it could be revealed that the Gorosei refused to negotiate for Garp, shocking Blackbeard and leading to Garp's explanation that they had been trying to find an excuse to get rid of him for years.

Sengoku, who previously mentioned this possibility in Chapter 957, might personally embark on a mission to rescue Garp, resulting in an unexpected reunion and alliance. This critical moment presents Law with an opportunity to return to the forefront of the action. Sengoku, who played a significant role in Law's life as his adoptive grandfather through Corazon, is likely to showcase the full power of his Mythical Zoan Model: Buddha Devil Fruit.

Corazon, Doflamingo's kind-hearted brother, sacrificed his life to save Law from captivity and the deadly Amber Lead Syndrome. He ensured Law's cries went unheard by using his Devil Fruit power, enduring immense pain. This selfless act shaped Law's character and motivated his quest for revenge against Doflamingo. This remains one of the most poignant moments in One Piece.

Blackbeard captures Koby (Image via Shueisha)

In the battle against Blackbeard, Sengoku and Law will wage a valiant fight to free Garp and Law's captured crew. While Law may accomplish his mission and Garp might escape, it is plausible that Sengoku will meet his end in this epic encounter.

Final thoughts

Sengoku sacrificing his own life­ to protect Law in a manner similar to Corazon's selfless act offers an interesting pote­ntial development in the­ One Piece story. With Sengoku back in action and joining force­s with Law, the stage is set for an enormously challenging fight against the­ powerfully threatening Blackbeard.