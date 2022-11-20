One Piece Super Stage at Jump Festa 2023: Timing, streaming details, what to expect, and more

The One Piece Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage is set to begin at 5 PM JST on Sunday, December 18, 2022. With the manga currently progressing through its final saga, fans are incredibly excited to see what series creator, author, and illustrator Eiichiro Oda has in store for this year’s Super Stage.

Around the same time, the anime is coming up with a really exciting run of episodes, so fans are also hoping for trailers or hints about what's to come. While the One Piece anime typically doesn’t make Jump Festa appearances, the 2023 event might be an exception.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all release and timing information for the One Piece Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage, as well as speculates on what to expect and more.

One Piece Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage likely to tease what’s up next for manga, possible anime trailer for the final episodes of Wano arc

Start date and time, where to watch

The One Piece Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage is scheduled to begin at 5 PM JST on Sunday, December 18, 2022. The panel will run for 60 minutes, ending at 6 PM JST per Jump Festa’s official website and schedule. Unlike the My Hero Academia Super Stage EX, the One Piece Super Stage EX seems to have no stipulations on only a certain portion of the panel being streamed.

Non-attendees can, as in previous years, watch specific Jump Festa 2023 events via Jump Festa's official website, smartphone app, or YouTube channel.

The panel is scheduled to begin at the times listed below:

Pacific Standard Time: 12AM, Sunday, December 18

Eastern Standard Time: 3 AM, Sunday, December 18

Greenwich Mean Time: 8 AM, Sunday, December 18

Central European Time: 9 AM, Sunday, December 18

Indian Standard Time: 1:30 PM, Sunday, December 18

Philippine Standard Time: 4 PM, Sunday, December 18

Japanese Standard Time: 5 PM Sunday, December 18

Australia Central Standard Time: 5:30 PM, Sunday, December 18

What to expect and panel guests

Bakawali @bakawali305 ONE PIECE Special Illustration by Eiichiro Oda for Jump Festa 2023. ONE PIECE Special Illustration by Eiichiro Oda for Jump Festa 2023.

Currently announced panel guests include the entire Straw Hat crew. This includes Jinbe, the most recent addition to the One Piece series, having officially joined as the Onigashima Raid started. There will also be a special performance by Uta from Film: Red, likely meaning that idol Ado, the singing voice for Uta, will also be present.

The full list of currently confirmed attendees is as follows:

Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy)

Kazuya Nakai (Roronoa Zoro)

Akemi Okamura (Nami)

Kappei Yamaguchi (Usopp)

Hiroaki Hirata (Sanji)

Ikue Otani (Tony Tony Chopper)

Yuriko Yamaguchi (Nico Robin)

Kazuki Yao (Franky)

Cho (Brook)

Katsutoshi Houki (Jinbei)

There are currently no veritable rumors, leaks, or news of what to expect at the Jump Festa 2023 Panel. Beyond the performance from Uta, fans can likely expect a message and/or illustration from Eiichiro Oda to be read aloud to fans, as is tradition for the series’ Jump Festa presence. The message will most likely celebrate the success of Film: Red while also teasing what's to come for the series' manga in 2023.

With One Piece Film: Red also having been released this year, it’s unlikely that any new film project for the series will be announced at this year’s panel. However, the anime’s Onigashima Raid will likely be reaching its final stages around the time of Jump Festa 2023. With this in mind, a trailer or teaser for the final stages of the raid is certainly on the table.

