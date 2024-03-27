One Piece: The Gorosei's existence proves hell is real (& where its gates are located is obvious)

One Piece is a fascinating world full of mysteries and intriguing elements. Recently, the manga revealed the non-human forms of the Gorosei, depicting them as hellish creatures resembling figures from Japanese folklore. This startling revelation has raised many questions, including the possibility of hell being a real place and its potential connection to the origins of the Gorosei.
The concept of hell has been a subject of fascination and speculation across various cultures and beliefs. In the context of this anime and manga series, the idea of hell being an actual realm raises intriguing possibilities. Furthermore, the revelation of the Gorosei's true forms begs the question of whether there are other realms or dimensions beyond the known world of One Piece.
One Piece: What is hell?
The concept of hell is deeply ingrained throughout the series. It represents a realm of eternal pain and anguish. Zoro's powerful attacks and his ambitious goal of becoming the King of Hell reflect this dark notion. Similarly, Sanji's harrowing experience in Kamabakka Queendom was so traumatic that it inspired his devastating technique, "Hell Memories."
The infamous Impel Down prison further reinforces this idea, with its levels named after various interpretations of hell. In many religious beliefs, hell is the final destination for souls after death, inhabited by demons and other malevolent entities.
One Piece: What happened to hell?
The world of One Piece presents unique beliefs about the afterlife. Not all souls journey to hell after death. Some become part of trees, as witnessed in Shandora, while Wano's people think they can reach departed souls through Sky Boats. It's also believed that souls are connected to Devil Fruits' existence. Each fruit represents a collection of souls and their desires.
A theory suggests the Gates of Hell are closed, causing chaotic weather and the emergence of Devil Fruits. This closure may explain humanity's peculiar relationship with death. Symbolically, the crossed-off 'O' in the One Piece logo could represent the closed Gates, hinting at its significance in the story.
One Piece: Where is hell?
The concept of hell is deeply rooted in chapter 523, titled Hell or Jigoku in Japanese. In this chapter, Sanji refers to Kamabakka Queendom as "hell." However, the term "hell" also seems to allude to the starting point of the chapter, which is Amazon Lily. This connection is further reinforced by the interlinked concepts of okama (transgender individuals) and hell.
The Kamabakka Kingdom, Impel Down's Newkama Land, and characters like Yamato and Kiku all have ties to okama and hell. Amazon Lily itself contains several references to hell, such as the snake motif, which symbolizes the male form.
Interestingly, the goroawase (number wordplay) for Jigoku is 10-5-9, corresponding to chapter 1059, where Blackbeard invades Amazon Lily. These connections suggest that Amazon Lily may hold the Gates of Hell, making it a crucial location for the story's climax.
One Piece: How is hell connected to the One Piece Treasure?
The concept suggests that the Gates of Hell remain shut but could open with a specific trigger, possibly the legendary One Piece treasure. Usually, the Gates allow souls to pass through while keeping demons trapped inside.
However, during the Void Century, someone, maybe Joy Boy, sealed the Gates of Hell due to an unknown event. The hidden treasure might be the key to reopening the Gates, preventing beings like the Gorosei from invading the world.
This might explain why the Roger Pirates were considered "too early," as the world lacked defenses against potential threats from hell. Now, Luffy must find this treasure, reopen the Gates of Hell, fend off the Gorosei, and restore the Cycle of Reincarnation.
Final thoughts
The eerie forms of the Gorosei spark curiosity about hell's existence in this fictional realm. Scattered references to hellish domains, demonic entities, and profound suffering weave through the narrative. Symbolic links to Amazon Lily further reinforce the notion of the underworld.
This theory talks about how the Gates of Hell are sealed. However, the legendary One Piece treasure holds the key to reopening this gateway. Unlocking its mysteries could restore balance between the afterlife and the mortal plane, stemming demonic incursions and restoring life's natural cycle. As the saga unfolds, fans wonder if Luffy will unveil the truth behind hell, the Gorosei, and their ties to the One Piece.