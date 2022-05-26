One Piece's Wano arc to likely conclude the Yonko saga

For 20 years, we have witnessed the changes and stories that have developed inside the world of One Piece. From an era with four emperors ruling over a grand portion of the world, to having them be overpowered by the newest generation, viewers have relished every juncture. The worst generation has proved time and time again that they’re not satisfied with the world they were born into.
But what does that mean for the world of One Piece? What will happen to the World Government and those who rule over pirates? In this article, we will discuss what will probably happen during this new era of piracy.
Note: This article includes the author’s opinion and will contain spoilers for the One Piece anime and manga.
Does this mean the end for One Piece's four emperors?
Since the beginning of the series, we have been introduced to a ton of characters who wish for a different and better life. From Sanji’s wish to see the All blue, a part of the world where all the oceans would connect with different fish species coexisting, to Luffy’s desire to create a world where all his friends can eat as much as they want.
This latest generation of pirates are not the ones to sit around and let the status quo dictate their lives. Furthermore, we have seen them shake the very foundations of the world they live in when it tries to stop them from achieving their goals.
The Supernovas are not taking it anymore in One Piece
The Supernovas are novice pirates who reach a bounty of 100,000,000 berris before they arrive in the New World. The 11 Supernovas arrived at the same time to the Sabaoday Archipelago, all of them filled with a desire to continue their journey.
These rookies have been fighting, making bonds, and getting stronger to achieve their goals after every fight. At this point, it is very unlikely that anything will be able to stop them.
After Kaido’s recent defeat at the hands of Luffy and his friends, along with Big Mom’s downfall by Law and Kidd, the Worst Generation have cemented themselves at the top of the world. This new strength only emboldens their passion and desire to make the world a better place.
The four emperors who ruled over the New world along with the Seven Warlords of the Sea who were once allied with the World Government are defeated, imprisoned or labeled as fugitives. The Three Powers of the World are losing their foothold at an alarming pace, and it is thanks to this new generation's resolve.
The new Supernovas' era is at hand in One Piece
Luffy was proclaimed by Kaido after his defeat as the new Joy Boy, the pirate who will bring a new dawn and unify everyone under an equal world. Eight hundred years after the last Joy Boy, the world is ready for this legendary moment to bring change and harmony.
Luffy has been subjected to some terrible things by the current government, including slavery, discrimination and abuse of power. The straw hat has a dream and so do his comrades.
Those dreams have changed the world since the beginning of the series, helping those who lost their fate, allowing the dejected to smile once more. Luffy and the other 10 Supernovas saw a world they were not comfortable with and decided to make it a better place.
As we get closer to the end of the series, after the events of the Wano Country arc, things are not going to be the same ever again. The balance of the world has been shaken, and Luffy’s journey to Laugh Tale is getting closer to its conclusion. The four emperors’ era is over, and a new tomorrow awaits those who will follow the Supernovas.
We can only wait and see what changes the new generation brings to the world after they obtain their dreams. One Piece fans await the Dawn of the World with Luffy as their new Joy Boy.
Q. Did you like Luffy and Kaido's battle?
It was awesome!
I expected something else