One Piece's Wano arc to likely conclude the Yonko saga

For 20 years, we have witnessed the changes and stories that have developed inside the world of One Piece. From an era with four emperors ruling over a grand portion of the world, to having them be overpowered by the newest generation, viewers have relished every juncture. The worst generation has proved time and time again that they’re not satisfied with the world they were born into.

But what does that mean for the world of One Piece? What will happen to the World Government and those who rule over pirates? In this article, we will discuss what will probably happen during this new era of piracy.

Note: This article includes the author’s opinion and will contain spoilers for the One Piece anime and manga.

Does this mean the end for One Piece's four emperors?

Since the beginning of the series, we have been introduced to a ton of characters who wish for a different and better life. From Sanji’s wish to see the All blue, a part of the world where all the oceans would connect with different fish species coexisting, to Luffy’s desire to create a world where all his friends can eat as much as they want.

This latest generation of pirates are not the ones to sit around and let the status quo dictate their lives. Furthermore, we have seen them shake the very foundations of the world they live in when it tries to stop them from achieving their goals.

vrotonema @mosfir dedicating this tweet for that time when luffy told us about his dream of food security dedicating this tweet for that time when luffy told us about his dream of food security🌞🔥 https://t.co/70DVtTgmLl

The Supernovas are not taking it anymore in One Piece

The Supernovas are novice pirates who reach a bounty of 100,000,000 berris before they arrive in the New World. The 11 Supernovas arrived at the same time to the Sabaoday Archipelago, all of them filled with a desire to continue their journey.

These rookies have been fighting, making bonds, and getting stronger to achieve their goals after every fight. At this point, it is very unlikely that anything will be able to stop them.

Ty @yorozuyakaizoku

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Worst Generation vs Yonko. Wano’s main event is here. #onepiece1000 SpoilersWorst Generation vs Yonko. Wano’s main event is here. #onepiece1000 Spoilers..........Worst Generation vs Yonko. Wano’s main event is here. https://t.co/bRIcfS7iYa

After Kaido’s recent defeat at the hands of Luffy and his friends, along with Big Mom’s downfall by Law and Kidd, the Worst Generation have cemented themselves at the top of the world. This new strength only emboldens their passion and desire to make the world a better place.

The four emperors who ruled over the New world along with the Seven Warlords of the Sea who were once allied with the World Government are defeated, imprisoned or labeled as fugitives. The Three Powers of the World are losing their foothold at an alarming pace, and it is thanks to this new generation's resolve.

King_zuna1 @king_zuna1 Roger entrusted Shanks to find the Gomu Gomu No Mi & give it to his child so that he MAY become the next Joy Boy. Shanks went to Foosha Village looking for Ace…Instead, Luffy ate the fruit. So Shanks bet his arm on the “new era” a.k.a Luffy Roger entrusted Shanks to find the Gomu Gomu No Mi & give it to his child so that he MAY become the next Joy Boy. Shanks went to Foosha Village looking for Ace…Instead, Luffy ate the fruit. So Shanks bet his arm on the “new era” a.k.a Luffy https://t.co/zHAiCXpZ70

The new Supernovas' era is at hand in One Piece

Luffy was proclaimed by Kaido after his defeat as the new Joy Boy, the pirate who will bring a new dawn and unify everyone under an equal world. Eight hundred years after the last Joy Boy, the world is ready for this legendary moment to bring change and harmony.

Luffy has been subjected to some terrible things by the current government, including slavery, discrimination and abuse of power. The straw hat has a dream and so do his comrades.

Ryugen #TheBoss❤️ @ElGodUsopp

Lo que no es normal que dos supernovas que uno de ellos hace poco tiempo ni llegaba al nivel de Doffy pueda siquiera hacer lo que le están haciendo a Big Mom.



Luego Luffy poniendose #OnePiece1039 cada día es peor la escala de poder de One Piece careciendo totalmente de sentido.Lo que no es normal que dos supernovas que uno de ellos hace poco tiempo ni llegaba al nivel de Doffy pueda siquiera hacer lo que le están haciendo a Big Mom.Luego Luffy poniendose #OnePiece1039 cada día es peor la escala de poder de One Piece careciendo totalmente de sentido.Lo que no es normal que dos supernovas que uno de ellos hace poco tiempo ni llegaba al nivel de Doffy pueda siquiera hacer lo que le están haciendo a Big Mom.Luego Luffy poniendose https://t.co/CgemgJPHSm

Those dreams have changed the world since the beginning of the series, helping those who lost their fate, allowing the dejected to smile once more. Luffy and the other 10 Supernovas saw a world they were not comfortable with and decided to make it a better place.

As we get closer to the end of the series, after the events of the Wano Country arc, things are not going to be the same ever again. The balance of the world has been shaken, and Luffy’s journey to Laugh Tale is getting closer to its conclusion. The four emperors’ era is over, and a new tomorrow awaits those who will follow the Supernovas.

Z@karia @zaki3809



even kaido admitted to the last page of defeat against Joy Boy



kaido already using awakning



zoan awakening is to give the user physical strength and a quick recovery, which is what Kaido was on throughout the raid. @Based5656 the fight is overeven kaido admitted to the last page of defeat against Joy Boykaido already using awakningzoan awakening is to give the user physical strength and a quick recovery, which is what Kaido was on throughout the raid. @Based5656 the fight is over even kaido admitted to the last page of defeat against Joy Boykaido already using awakning zoan awakening is to give the user physical strength and a quick recovery, which is what Kaido was on throughout the raid. https://t.co/aWiaQzXs4H

We can only wait and see what changes the new generation brings to the world after they obtain their dreams. One Piece fans await the Dawn of the World with Luffy as their new Joy Boy.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you like Luffy and Kaido's battle? It was awesome! I expected something else 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul