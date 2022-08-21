One Piece: Why Carrot versus Yamato is a pointless fan war

More than a few One Piece fans are tired of the Carrot versus Yamato debate. For the past year or so, many have been arguing over these potential Straw Hat recruits.

With that being said, Carrot used to be a very popular choice ever since Whole Cake Island. However, when Yamato arrived in Wano Country, both sides had been fighting each other over a perceived spot on the ship.

Carrot versus Yamato is quite possibly the most bitter rivalry in the fandom, not counting Zoro versus Sanji. Some fans take it way too seriously and start engaging in personal attacks towards each other. In the end, all fans are doing is wasting too much energy over who should and shouldn't join.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers up to One Piece Chapter 1057.

One Piece fans shouldn't get so heated up over the Carrot and Yamato debate

They don't need to be members to feel like part of the family

フリクリ.ᐟ @flcloster Still crazy to think about how the Straw Hat/Hearts Pirates alliance lasted over 10 years. I rememher reading the Punk Hazard volumes when I was in 5th grade.



Wild stuff man, I'm really gonna miss Law, Kin'emon and Momo. They feel like part of the family. Still crazy to think about how the Straw Hat/Hearts Pirates alliance lasted over 10 years. I rememher reading the Punk Hazard volumes when I was in 5th grade.Wild stuff man, I'm really gonna miss Law, Kin'emon and Momo. They feel like part of the family.

Of course, it's perfectly understandable why One Piece fans want their favorite characters to join the Straw Hats. They simply want to spend more time with them on Luffy's journey. However, Carrot and Yamato don't need to be a Straw Hat to have meaningful interactions with the crew.

In the real world, readers have spent over ten years with Kin'emon, Momonosuke, and Trafalgar Law. They were never official Straw Hats in the One Piece series, but they still felt like it. Luffy will always consider them really good friends, whether or not they like to admit that.

The point is that Carrot, and to a lesser extent Yamato, have formed really strong bonds with Luffy. It doesn't matter whether or not they join his ship. There is always a chance they can return in the final war. Luffy has a lot of friends who are more than willing to risk their lives for him.

One Piece Chapter 1057 suggest they may just be allies instead

Brixks 🦌🏴‍☠️ @_brixks_ #ONEPIECE1057



" Carrot will join the crew"



" Yamato will join the crew"



Oda: " Carrot will join the crew"" Yamato will join the crew"Oda: #ONEPIECE1057 " Carrot will join the crew" " Yamato will join the crew" Oda: https://t.co/ZalcmkaNLD

By the end of the Wano Country arc, this entire debate might be rendered moot if none of them join. Nekomumashi and Inuarashi recently stated their intentions for Carrot to rule over the Mokomo Dukedom. On the flip side, Yamato is staying behind to explore Wano Country some more.

That's not to say Carrot or Yamato wouldn't join later. Some readers held on to hope that the former would stow away on the ship to get away from her duties. However, the clock is ticking on that particular theory. Meanwhile, the possibility is left open for Yamato to rejoin at a later date.

Of course, there is no confirmation that either character will officially join. They will likely help out Luffy in some way. With that in mind, this series is entering the final saga, which means there aren't even that many years left. Carrot and Yamato won't be spending that much time with the Straw Hats.

Going after Carrot or Yamato won't change anything

Chancil  @chancil #YAMATO #carrot I made this special for non toxic Carrot and Yamato fans, thanks for existing, and thanks a lot for being elegant and not calling people names like most of fans of both chararacters (especially Yamato ones). Stay cool and classy. #ONEPIECE I made this special for non toxic Carrot and Yamato fans, thanks for existing, and thanks a lot for being elegant and not calling people names like most of fans of both chararacters (especially Yamato ones). Stay cool and classy. #ONEPIECE #YAMATO #carrot https://t.co/WFaELn8IfF

In the end, it's just not healthy to waste so much negative energy on this debate. Carrot and Yamato fans don't necessarily have to like the other characters. However, some people need to understand that name calling won't get them anywhere in this debate.

If they end up being wrong, anybody they argue with will likely turn up with receipts. All it does is fan the flames even further. The One Piece community is already filled to the brim with pointless arguments. Carrot and Yamato don't need to be one of them.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul