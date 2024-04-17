One Piece yet again sees Luffy's impulsive personality hurting his crew in chapter 1112

One Piece chapter 1112 is set to be released on April 22, 2024, but the spoilers for this chapter have been revealed. According to the spoilers of the chapter, Luffy was seen going against one of the Gorosei and also got hurt while doing so, but as it has been from the very start, it is uncertain as to whether he is getting any damage or not because he always returns to his goofy personality.

From that day, Luffy had only a few members on his team. He has had a habit of making them go through the same torture as he does, forgetting about the fact that only he is a rubber man, not his teammates.

According to the latest chapter's spoilers, this could become the case eventually because Luffy is going against one of the strongest beings on the Grand Line, meaning he could be trying to provoke him, thus endangering the lives of his crewmates, just like always.

One Piece: Why Luffy's crew could be the one paying for his quick-witted personality on Egghead Island

Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

According to the spoilers of chapter 1112, the chapter started with the confirmation that Saint Nusjuro had taken care of all the Mark III Pacifistas. He started annihilating them in his yokai form as soon as all the Gorosei were summoned by Saint Saturn. He later went toward Bonney who already had her hands full with the Vice Admirals who arrived earlier on Egghead Island.

On the other hand, Saint Marcus was accompanied by a terrified York (one of the Vegapunk Satellites) to the monitor room. As soon as they reached the room, they destroyed everything but Vegapunk's stream didn't stop. However, Saint Marcus heard something and followed it to Punk Records where he witnessed something.

Lastly, the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, Monkey D. Luffy, was seen going against Saint Ju Peter and Saint Warcury. In the previous chapter, Luffy and the giants were seen running away from Saint Warcury and Saint Saturn. Saint Ju Peter was cut in half in chapter 1110, but it seemed like he could regenerate.

Moreover, even though Luffy and the giants were seen running from the Five Elders, the captain of the Straw Hats was again fighting them, which could mean that he was provoking them to a fight. The spoilers also revealed that while attacking Saint Warcury, Luffy also got injured.

Luffy after endangering the life of his crew as seen in the Arabasta arc (left) and Water 7 arc (right) (Image via Toei Animation)

Luffy has had a habit of endangering the life of his crew from the very start of the series, forgetting that unlike him, his crewmembers are just normal humans. Be it the time when he jumped to a shade alongside Zoro and Chopper during the Arabasta arc or the time he jumped off the tallest building alongside Nami during the Water Seven arc, he seems to forget that his crew is not like him.

Moreover, Luffy signed an alliance with Law to defeat one of the former Emperors of the Sea, Kaido, without the consent of his whole crew. This put his crew through the trouble of Dressrosa Island and Wano Kingdom.

Luffy signing the alliance with Law (Image via Toei Animation)

Similarly, Luffy could again be up to his shenanigans with the Five Elders. He could be thinking Vegapunk was dead after Saint Saturn's assault, which could be why he was provoking Saint Warcury and Lu Peter.

Even though he should be running toward his ship, just as Dorry and Brogy were aiming to in the previous episode, Luffy could be up to starting a new fight that could endanger the lives of his crew.

