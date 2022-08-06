One Punch Man 169 burdens Genos with the greatest secret of all time

One Punch Man chapter 169 had a lot of interesting elements that fans seemed to have enjoyed. However, the conversation that took place between Genos and Saitama revealed some important information that is crucial to the plot. The fight between Garou and Saitama showed just how powerful the Caped Baldy is.

During that fight, Garou taught Saitama a move that he managed to perfect and allowed him to save Tareo and all the heroes from a terrible fate. However, the Caped Baldy no longer remembers how to execute this move, and only Genos knows exactly what happened during that fight.

Let’s take a look at the information that Genos knows about and how the aforementioned move helped the almighty protagonist to save all the heroes.

One Punch Man chapter 169: Who is aware of one of the biggest secrets in the series?

The much-anticipated fight between Garou and Saitama was certainly the highlight of this story arc. This fight went on for many chapters, and it had many elements that really hyped the fanbase. However, the most shocking ability was revealed in this fight when Garou realized how he did some of the worst things he possibly could have done. The Hero Hunter became the reason for Tareo’s death, and the realization made him ask for Saitama’s help. It was at this point, Garou taught Saitama his ultimate technique, which allowed the Caped Baldy to travel back in time.

Now that Saitama is back in the current timeline, he gave Genos his core, who established a connection with the subconnector. This, in turn, gave Genos access to all the memories from the other timeline. He realized that his master not only fought against Garou, but also traveled back in time to save everyone. Hence, this makes Genos the only person in the One Punch Man series to know about Saitama’s time traveling abilities. He even chuckled while thinking about how he was the only one who knew this information.

As fans are already aware, Genos and Saitama share a close relationship in One Punch Man. Initially, the main protagonist was skeptical of having a disciple because he thought the task was a bother and didn’t know if he had anything to teach. However, the two became close over a period of time. Genos knew that he had to divulge this information to someone who will understand the gravity of the situation. But one particular memory seems to have had an impact on him. It was the part when Saitama mentioned that he never had a hero’s instincts and was late.

Keeping this in mind, Genos appreciated the One Punch Man protagonist for making it in time and saving everyone who was about to die in the hands of Garou. This information can possibly impact the plot, but it will be interesting to see how Genos will deal with the situation. Will he divulge this information to the top brass in Heroes Association, or will he keep things to himself?

