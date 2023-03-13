One Punch Man 177 proves Saitama can feel physical pain

Plenty of One Punch Man fans have partaken in numerous discussions and debates surrounding Saitama’s abilities. So far, they have seen the Caped Baldy thoroughly overwhelm his opponents without struggling in battle.

However, a recent chapter revealed that the main character felt physical pain in one of the panels. Fans are attempting to break down some aspects of the chapter and understand the reason for his ability to physical pain.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga series.

One Punch Man Chapter 177: Understanding why Saitama showed signs of pain in the series

In the panel shown below, fans can see the Caped Baldy experiencing mild physical pain when he uttered the word “ouch”. Despite all the physical abilities that Saitama possesses, it doesn’t take away the fact that he is a human being at the end of the day. Therefore, he is capable of experiencing physical pain.

However, fans are surprised by this because of his endurance towards extremely powerful attacks - something that has been shown multiple times in the past.

Saitama expressing physical pain in chapter 177 of the series (Image via ONE/Murata)

In One Punch Man, Saitama was able to defeat the likes of Cosmic Fear Mode Garou, who was capable of damage that is comparable to a nuclear explosion. If that is the case, why did the protagonist express pain when he landed awkwardly from a fall? The most probable explanation for this is the writer’s way of expressing humor in this series.

The very premise of One Punch Man is that the hero is capable of defeating any villain with just one punch. This goes against the very foundation of a typical action piece since the struggle is a major component.

Saitama, being someone who is capable of shaping the entire world, feels pain when he lands awkwardly. Similarly, he also expressed his pain when a cat scratched his face. A cat’s scratch is infinitesimally less powerful in comparison to an attack launched by the likes of Boros and Garou. However, the One Punch Man hero didn’t express physical pain then.

There is another example that uses such situations for comedic relief. Saitama has defeated some of the most powerful characters. Yet, he struggled against a common housefly, and this was the only thing that managed to frustrate him beyond measure.

Cosmic Fear Mode Garou vs Saitama (Image via Reddit thread r/OnePunchMan)

It is implementing such dichotomies that make One Punch Man not only funny but also quite unique in its approach to humor. The author, ONE, utilizes such absurd situations and scenarios that lead to funny and memorable interactions between characters as well.

That being said, fans also believe that Saitama uttering this word could have been a reflex as opposed to a reaction to genuine physical pain. Given the nature of the series, it isn’t uncommon to find community members having discussions that don’t take a topic seriously.

There were plenty of Reddit users discussing Saitama’s weakest part of the body. Since the Caped Baldy landed on his buttocks and expressed physical pain, a fraction of the community labeled it as the weakest part of his body.

These are some of the reasons that explain Saitama’s reaction in chapter 177 of One Punch Man.

Poll : 0 votes