One Punch Man: Can Saitama break the fourth wall?

Saitama, the protagonist of the One Punch Man series, has given the fanbase a lot of memorable moments. He is a fan favorite since his carefree and nonchalant attitude towards life has resulted in a few hilarious interactions with other characters as well. Saitama has done some of the most impressive things that any character has done in the series.

Those who have read the recent chapters of One Punch Man will know just how strong he was during the fight against Garou. However, now the fanbase wants to know if the Caped Baldy has done something that other characters like Saiki from Disastrous Life of Saiki K have done in their respective shows. Can the protagonist of the series break the fourth wall, and if so, has he ever done it during the course of One Punch Man.

Understanding the concept of the fourth wall and taking a look at whether or not Saitama can break it

Before we get into the topic, it is very important for fans to understand what the fourth wall is in the first place. The fourth wall is a term that is often used in filmmaking and theater. In a theatrical setting, three walls surround the actors present on a stage, but the fourth wall essentially acts as an imaginary wall or a barrier, separating the reality and the audience from the story. This fourth wall is conceptualized in such a manner that the viewers can see and acknowledge the actors, but the actors won't be able to do the same as they remain unaware of the audiences who are seeing them.

Breaking the fourth wall essentially means that the characters present in the story are aware of the reality that is present outside the realm of their own story. Breaking it can be a little jarring as it breaks the flow of the story. However, if we take a look at One Punch Man, one can substantiate how the series can be seen as an example of surreal humor.

There are many examples of irrational behavior and One Punch Man emphasizes a lot on humor. In a series such as this, it’s effortless for the fans to separate themselves from the story, making the perfect setting for the characters to break the fourth wall. Saitama, being the protagonist of the series, is capable of breaking the fourth wall, much like any other character from any anime series, if the creator wishes to do so.

Did Saitama break the fourth wall?

Saitama breaks the fourth wall (Image via Yusuke Murata/ONE, Shurisha)

There was an instance when the Caped Baldy broke the fourth wall. This was during the first season of One Punch Man when all the S-class heroes were summoned to the Heroes Association HQ, and Silver Fang decided to ask Saitama to tag along. While every hero had a serious look on their face, Saitama decided to look to the top left corner of the screen and look straight into the camera. This instance can be seen in chapter 30, which was a part of the source material for episode 10 in the first season. Thus, this proves that Saitama can and has broken the fourth wall in this series.

