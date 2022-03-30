One Punch Man Chapter 162: Expected release date and time, what to expect, and more

For those who are reading the One Punch Man manga, there’s a sense of anticipation building towards the end of the Monsters Association arc. Some of the recent chapters have been a delight to read and fans are constantly waiting for the upcoming chapters.

The thing about Yusuke Murata is that he doesn’t stick to a release schedule. This means the pattern of chapter releases is quite erratic, making it difficult to assess the possible release dates.

One Punch Man Chapter 162 expected release date

While it might be difficult to predict the possible release date of Chapter 162, one can make an educated guess. Murata has released chapters earlier than people expected, and sometimes, he took months to release a single chapter. That being said, of late, it takes about a month and a half to two months for him to release a chapter.

Fans can expect the upcoming chapter to be released anywhere between April 30, 2022, to May 20, 2022 at 12:00 AM (JST). Some reports suggest that RAW scans could become available between April 9 to 23. Since this is speculative, it is recommended that fans take this with a grain of salt. Fans should be on the lookout for Reddit posts since they usually get their hands on One Punch Man content quite fast.

One Punch Man Chapter 161 recap

There was a lot of anticipation in this chapter since the past ones served as a build-up to the fight between Saitama and Garou. The Hero Hunter seemed a little lost and wondered if he was forgetting about something. He soon realized that someone had come into the battlefield and, naturally, was slightly cautious of this character.

While neither of the characters could recall each other despite having come in contact twice during the second season of One Punch Man, Garou thought of Saitama as a small fry from the Hero Association who was sent to evacuate the injured.

Garou soon introduced himself as an absolute evil, but the Caped Baldy was not convinced since he saw Garou help innocent people involved in the battle between the heroes and the monsters.

Garou felt belittled during that interaction and tried to reiterate his point. But Saitama was quite frustrated since his house was blown up, and he wanted to destroy the planet to let off some steam.

Garou was terrified as he lunged towards Saitama at full speed, but nothing had changed since the second season as he was knocked out in a single punch. Garou then recalled Saitama knocking him out with ease in their previous interactions.

What to expect in the upcoming chapter of One Punch Man

As of now, it seems like the fight between Garou and Saitama has been settled with a single punch. But given that Garou went through a transformation, he might be able to engage in a fight with Saitama again.

Needless to say, the next few chapters of the series are crucial since they will conclude the Monsters Association arc. The upcoming One Punch Man chapters should focus on Saitama, and fans hope that they will also shed some light on God and his abilities in the series.

Edited by R. Elahi