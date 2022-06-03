One Punch Man Chapter 165: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

One Punch Man is one of the hottest shonen anime and manga series at the moment, and manga readers are having the time of their lives as the recent set of events have completely altered the overall plot. The current story arc is one of the best arcs One Punch Man has had so far, and fans are eagerly waiting in anticipation of the upcoming set of chapters.

There was a ton of confusion among fans of the series since Yusuke Murata decided to change the storyline by redrawing the latest chapter. Chapter 164’s ending was altered by Murata, and that seems to have affected the course of the series as well. Here is everything we know about the upcoming chapter 165 of the series.

One Punch Man chapter 165 release details

The series does not stick to a release schedule, which is quite odd for a manga series, since most of them release either on a weekly or on a monthly basis. The creator of the series, ONE, gave Murata the freedom to release the chapters according to his convenience.

Therefore, the release dates mentioned in this article must be taken with a grain of salt since it is speculative in nature. However, fans can expect the upcoming chapter to be released either on June 4, 2022 or June 15, 2022 at 00:00 JST. The spoilers and raw scans will be available two to three days before the release of the chapter.

Fans can check the r/OnePunchMan subreddit for spoilers, which might be released anytime within the aforementioned dates.

Chapter 164 (updated) recap

The chapter continued with the fight that was going on between Garou and Saitama. It looked like Garou had gotten much stronger and he was clearly showing signs of desperation. Enraged, he pushed the Caped Baldy through the crust of the planet.

Saitama seemed unfazed by Garou’s efforts and decided to attack Garou with consecutive normal punches, which would have killed any other villain. Meanwhile, the scene transitioned to Blast and his comrades who were concerned over Garou’s actions, since he was about to break the dimensional seal.

Saitama punching Garou (image via Yusuke Murata/Shueisha, Viz, One Punch Man)

God disguising himself as Garou's former master (image via Yusuke Murata/Shueisha, Viz, One Punch Man)

Garou seemed to have accepted defeat since all of his efforts seemed to have been nullified. His physical body was detaching from the shell that had formed around him after the awakening. However, a huge cloud appeared and Garou was able to hear a voice.

After a short interaction, he looked up and that mysterious figure appeared to look like Silver Fang, his former teacher. The Hero Hunter, who never took help from anyone, decided to do so this one time, but what he did not realize was that he made a contract with God, the mysterious entity that took Homeless Emperor’s life.

Cosmic fear Garou (image via Yusuke Murata/Shueisha, Viz, One Punch Man)

Soon, Garou dropped down from the sky and Saitama tried to squint to see who that was. He was surprised to see that it was Garou, but his appearance was slightly different. Since he took God’s help, he underwent a transformation and received new powers. His new form was called Awakened Garou: Cosmic Fear Mode.

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

Fans can expect Garou to be extremely powerful at this point and be a potential God level threat. We do not know how much stronger he would have gotten with his newfound powers, but he surely has the potential to make Saitama take him seriously in this fight.

It will be interesting to see how the fight ends, as the next two or three chapters will solely focus on this fight.

