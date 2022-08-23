One Punch Man chapter 171: Expected Release Date and Time, Where to Read and more

One Punch Man recently announced that the manga series will be on a month-long hiatus and therefore, no chapters will be released in September. However, Murata sensei confimed that the series has concluded the Monsters Association arc with the release of chapter 170.

The next chapter will mark the beginning of the Psychic Sisters arc, which is the first story arc in the Neo Heroes saga.

Chapter 171 One Punch Man is expected to drop sometime during the second or third week of October. Here’s everything we know about it.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga. Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the media used in this article unless otherwise stated.

One Punch Man chapter 171 expected release details

Given that most chapters of the manga in the recent past have been released on a Thursday, fans can expect chapter 171 to be released either on October 6, 2022 or October 13, 2022 at 12 am JST.

Raw scans are usually uploaded a few hours before the translated versions are released. The latest chapters will be available on Viz.

One Punch Man chapter 170: A quick recap

Largely focused on Garou and Silver Fang, the chapter began with the former Hero Hunter lecturing a random person about his sense of justice and how it is skewed in the current society.

However, it was later revealed that Silver Fang had brought Garou to the police station to apologize to the officer for the dine and dash incident that took place in chapter 87. Garou and Silver Fang were seen taking a stroll and the master was happy to be with Garou.

KRIEZ⛓️ @KRIEZ000

#onepunchman You love to see Garou and Bang together... You love to see Garou and Bang together...#onepunchman https://t.co/DWbjIDqUL3

He said that he was responsible for Garou’s actions and had to lead by setting an example. Soon, the student presented an idea that would allow him to have an awakening without the monsterization process. He wanted to fight against some of the top S class heroes, including Saitama. Bang later told Garou that he was getting ahead of himself for assuming that he’d be able to beat his master. Bang also mentioned that he felt much better after Metal Knight did some maintenance on him.

Garou asked Bang about Tareo, and the panel transitioned to him standing up to his bullies. The panel also depicted how he looked up to Garou and thought of him as a hero. Waganma invited Tareo home to play video games. The next important scene was a particular conversation that was taking place between Sekingar and Sitch at the Heroes Association HQ. Sitch informed Sekingar that Bang would no longer work with the Heroes Association and handed over his resignation papers.

Threat Level God @MonsterGarou // Spoilers! Bang plans to slowly talk Garou into becoming a hero and replacing him in the Assocation. Looks like he will be helping fight the final boss // Spoilers! Bang plans to slowly talk Garou into becoming a hero and replacing him in the Assocation. Looks like he will be helping fight the final boss https://t.co/7XVoW9HVDZ

This panel in One Punch Man chapter 170 was important because it also announced that Garou would be his successor and would eventually join the association. The organization needed to bolster its forces in preparation for the “The Great Prophecy” which would end all of humanity if not dealt with.

The scene then transitioned back to Garou and Bang, who were having a casual conversation about idols they were interested in.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal