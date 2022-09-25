One Punch Man Chapter 172: Expected release date and time, what to expect, and more

One Punch Man has finally returned from a month-long hiatus and fans are excited to read the upcoming chapter of the series. One thing that most fans noticed is that chapter 171 was quite similar to the webcomic, meaning Yusuke Murata is faithfully adapting the series without altering any important details.

Fans are already on the lookout for details regarding the upcoming chapter. However, it is important to note that One Punch Man manga doesn’t follow a weekly or monthly release schedule.

What we do know, however, is that Murata sensei usually releases his chapters on a Thursday. This article attempts to provide a release date for chapter 172 of the series.

The article will also explain what the fanbase can expect in the upcoming chapter, based on the content available in the webcomic series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga and the webcomic.

One Punch Man Chapter 172 expected release details

Fans can monitor the tweets uploaded by Yusuke Murata as he provides the fanbase with a daily update on his progress. We believe that One Punch Man chapter 172 will be released either on October 6, 2022 or October 13, 2022, considering new chapters release every two to three weeks. The chapter is usually uploaded at midnight Japanese Standard Time.

The translated version is often available a few hours after the original manga chapter has released.

One Punch Man Chapter 171 recap

The chapter began with a few A-class heroes wanting to intimidate the Caped Baldy since he recently moved into a new house, and happened to be their neighbor. However, when the A-class heroes stood outside his house and waited there, they yelled at the occupant to come out.

They expected Saitama to answer the door, but they were quite shocked to see King, the strongest man in the world, step out of the house.

Pig God ingests Evil Natural Water (Image via Murata/Shueisha)

Soon, the scene shifted to Pig God going through the rubble in Z-city. A staff member from the Heroes Association, along with a new A-class hero, Air, were asked to bring back the S-class hero to the HQ.

Air attempted to provoke Pig God since he didn’t listen, but their attention was diverted towards a monster that was in their presence. Evil Natural Water injured Air while Pig God ingested it immediately. Black Sperm was also one of the survivors and he was glad that they weren’t able to find him.

Black Sperm approaches Saitama (Image via Murata/Shueisha)

Soon he saw Overgrown Rover with Saitama and realized that the protagonist of One Punch Man, was the one who had beaten Garou. Black Sperm feared for his life, but he realized that the Caped Baldy wasn’t vicious or violent. He decided to risk everything and approached Saitama in the most non-threatening manner possible.

What to expect in the upcoming chapter

The upcoming chapter of One Punch Man will focus on Saitama. Black Sperm will continue pestering the Caped Baldy in the hopes of being able to stay with him.

Saitama taking on the defense system (Image via ONE)

Meanwhile, Fubuki will be accompanied by a convoy as she is en route to the location where Psykos is being held. Saitama will attempt to return to his house, which triggers the security system that Dr. Bofoi had set up. This is because two monsters accompanied him. After destroying it completely, Dr. Bofoi decides to keep a keen eye on the Caped Baldy.

