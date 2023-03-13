One Punch Man chapter 182: Major spoilers to expect

Fans have been anticipating the release of One Punch Man chapter 182 ever since the previous chapter dropped over a week ago. Previously, fans would choose to refer to the original webcomic by ONE to find out what would happen in the upcoming chapters.

However, it appears that Mangaka Yusuke Murata has added a new group of villains that may lead the story in a different direction.

The previous chapter saw Tatsumaki dragging Saitama back to the location near the hero condo. During that time, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic tried to kill Saitama, however, Tatsumaki took him out by deflecting his attacks back at him.

Elsewhere, the Blizzard group decided to go after Fubuki.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and original webcomic.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 182?

Tatsumaki dragging Saitama as seen in One Punch Man chapter 181 (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 182 will most likely resume the fight between Tatsumaki and Saitama. However, the upcoming chapter could also follow up on several other aspects of the story as seen in the webcomic.

Additionally, there is a threat surrounding Tsukuyomi.

Tatsumaki may have to end her fight with Saitama

Tatsumaki as seen in One Punch Man chapter 180 (Image via Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, Tatsumaki could be seen going all out against Saitama after he asked her to do so. As per the original webcomic, she happened to reopen her wounds due to using excessive strength during her battle against Saitama.

Thus, in One Punch Man chapter 182, Tatsumaki may be forced to stop her fight with Saitama, following which she might drop Saitama into a crevasse in the ground and seal it up.

Fubuki and Tatsumaki could have their fateful encounter in One Punch Man chapter 182

Fubuki as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Twitter/@waifubuki)

In the previous chapter, one could see how Fubuki had come to the location of Saitama and Tatsumaki's fight. Thus, it seems quite predictable that Fubuki would encounter her sister when she would start feeling the effects of her reopened wound.

However, it cannot be predicted if Yusuke Murata would choose to have them fight for long, or if it will end as soon as it did in the webcomic.

Blizzard group members may arrive to help Fubuki

Blizzard group as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse)

Considering how the Blizzard group members were seen going after Fubuki, there is a good chance that they will arrive to help her when she encounters Tatsumaki. Given how they believed that Fubuki had left them due to their weakness, the Blizzard group members are bound to ask her forgiveness for the same.

They want their leader to stay and thus might promise her how they will do their best to become worthy to be her subordinates.

Tsukuyomi may end up becoming the focus of One Punch Man chapter 182

Tsukuyomi member as seen in One Punch Man chapter 175 (Image via Shueisha)

Given that it has been a few chapters since the Tsukuyomi members were seen getting away from A-City, the next chapter could possibly see Mr. Apollo and his subordinate reach their hideout.

Thus, the manga could reveal more about the group and how they are connected to God.

