One Punch Man chapter 196: Major spoilers to expect

Ever since the release of the previous chapter, fans have been anticipating the release of One Punch Man chapter 196. While fans of the series can always look up ONE's original webcomic to find out what they could expect in the next chapter, new plotlines have made it difficult to foretell what events Murata will canonize in his manga.

The previous chapter saw a new group called the Tennin Party make their first appearance, as they planned on executing both Blast and Flashy Flash. Hence, the group wanted Sonic's help in luring Flashy Flash. Elsewhere, the manga revealed a breakthrough for the Hero Association in reversing monsterification.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and the original webcomic.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 196?

Blast may reveal God's connection to the ninja village in One Punch Man chapter 196

Blast as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

The end of the previous chapter saw Flashy Flash enquiring Blast about God. The hero was certain that there was some connection between God and the ninja village. Thus, Blast may finally reveal the secrets surrounding it.

It could be a major revelation in the manga, as not much has been revealed about the enigmatic being till now. Considering that Blast does travel between dimensions, there is a huge chance that he may have some answers to Flashy Flash's question.

"The Great One" may make his first appearance in One Punch Man chapter 196

The Great One as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

The previous chapter saw one of the members of the Tennin Party reveal that the founder of the ninja village, "The Great One," had woken up from his coma. The member also stated that the founder would be coming with them to the rendezvous position the next day. Thus, fans can expect to see "The Great One" in One Punch Man chapter 196.

However, this might only be possible if Speed-o'-Sound Sonic is able to successfully lure Flashy Flash to the location. That said, fans must not forget that Flash is currently with Blast and Saitama, hence, they may arrive with them and foil the Tennin Party's plans.

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic may lure Flashy Flash to the rendezvous location in One Punch Man chapter 196

Sonic as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic looked quite tense when he heard about the return of "The Great One." Thus, there is a huge chance that the villain might comply with the Tennin Party's request and try to lure Flashy Flash to the rendezvous location. That said, the relationship between Sonic and Flash is yet to be revealed. Hence, the upcoming events may heavily depend on that.

In addition, it is yet to be seen how Sonic will call Flash to the location. Considering that the hero is currently inside the Hero Association headquarters, he may have to wait until after Flash finishes his discussion with Blast. However, this could take some time, considering that Blast might have a lot to share with Flash about God and the ninja village.

