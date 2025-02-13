One Punch Man Chapter 197 redraw: Saitama heads to Sonic's hideout as Flash receives a challenge letter

With the release of One Punch Man Chapter 197 redraw, the manga has finally taken a step towards adapting the fight between Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic. Fans have indeed witnessed the fight twice already. However, as it stands, it seems like the outcome is set to be much different this time.

The manga's previous chapter saw Flashy Flash narrating his past to Saitama and others. As explained by the S-Class Hero, he was friends with Sonic during his time in the Ninja Village. However, after he destroyed the organization, he did not Sonic's whereabouts. Only later, he found out that his former friend was still alive.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man Chapter 197 redraw: Speed-o'-Sound Sonic challenges Flashy Flash

Blast and Saitama as seen in One Punch Man Chapter 197 redraw (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man Chapter 197 redraw, titled Karma, picked up where the previous chapter ended as Flashy Flash finished explaining to Saitama how he was stronger than Sonic in the Ninja Village. Right after, Flash asked Blast to give his regards to "That Man," and left Saitama's room.

Trending

Genos used this opportunity to ask Blast to talk to Saitama if he encountered any problems. Meanwhile, a Hero Association staff member handed Flash a letter sent to him by express delivery.

Blast as seen in the One Punch Man Chapter 197 redraw (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man Chapter 197 redraw then switched to Sitch and Blast. Sitch was uncertain if it made sense to tell Flashy Flash about God. As per him, it would have made more sense to tell Flash that "That Man" was manipulated by God, and his actions were only his doing. Telling him that would have been a better way to protect "That Man" from Flash's intentions to get revenge against him, especially if he were to turn back into a human.

While Blast also shared Sitch's feelings, he believed Empty Void would have scolded him for being naive. Similar to Flash, Void also grew up in an organization similar to the Ninja Village where after graduation, the students killed each other in a struggle for power and control. It was a fate ninjas were notorious for.

Saitama and Genos as seen in One Punch Man Chapter 197 redraw (Image via Shueisha)

Sitch believed that Empty Void could have assisted Blast in his operation against the God. Hence, with him finally revealing himself, they needed to take this opportunity to free him from God's hands. Surprisingly, Blast knew that Empty Void was set to appear at Speed-o'-Sound Sonic's hideout, hinting that he was set to head there to capture him.

One Punch Man Chapter 197 redraw then switched to Saitama and Genos as the Caped Baldy expressed his desire to visit Speed-o'-Sound Sonic. The ninja had challenged him to a fight several times through mail, hence, he knew his hideout's location. With the Heavenly Ninja Party bound to show up at the hideout, Saitama planned on beating up the ninjas and Sonic. He also had a feeling that Sonic kept pestering him because he did not want to be alone.

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic as seen in One Punch Man Chapter 197 redraw (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man Chapter 197 redraw then switched to Flashy Flash as he met with Speed-o'-Sound Sonic at the location mentioned in the challenge letter. Sonic explained that he had completely forgotten about Flash until the day before. Hence, upon remembering him, he realized that they hadn't settled their differences. Thus, Sonic challenged Flash to a fight. While Flash was confident in his abilities, Sonic started performing Saitama's Serious Sideway Jumps.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback