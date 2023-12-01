One Punch Man chapter 198: Expected release date, what to expect, and more

Ever since the previous chapter was released, fans have been highly anticipating the next chapter of the One Punch Man manga. While the release date for One Punch Man chapter 198 has yet to be announced by official sources, the series does follow a biweekly release schedule. Hence, after observing the release pattern, one can predict the release date for the next chapter.

The previous chapter saw Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic fight each other. Just then, ninjas from the Heavenly Ninja Party interrupted their fight. Hence, the two ninjas teamed up together to defeat the Tennin members. The manga also revealed how it was Sonic who helped Flash train his swordsmanship.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic may defeat the Tennin in One Punch Man chapter 198

Expected release date explored

Flash and Sonic as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man manga follows a biweekly chapter release schedule. Hence, if we go by the same, one can expect One Punch Man chapter 198 to be released on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 12 am JST. That said, the manga has yet to officially announce the chapter's release date officially.

Nevertheless, fans do not need to worry about any possible changes in the schedule. If there is any change to the standard release schedule, the manga's artist, Yusuke Murata, informs his fans by announcing it through his X account, @NEBU_KURO.

Considering that the manga artist hasn't tweeted any change to the release schedule or informed his fans about a break or hiatus, one can expect One Punch Man chapter 198 to be released on the above-mentioned date.

Where to read One Punch Man chapter 198?

Sonic as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 198 will first be available to read on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website. While anyone around the world can access the manga, the chapter will only be available in Japanese, with no option to switch languages. Thus, the majority of international fans may have to wait for fan translations to be available online.

VIZ Media provides the official translations of the manga, however, the publisher generally releases the chapters a week later. One can read these chapters on VIZ Media's website or Shonen Jump's application.

Recap of One Punch Man chapter 197

Flash and Sonic as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 197, titled Duel, saw Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic fight each other. During the fight, the past connection between the two characters was revealed. It was Sonic who had tutored Flash to wield a sword, and with that, the two had formed a friendship during their childhood.

As the fight resumed, the Heavenly Ninja Party, Tennin, interrupted the fight as Flash hadn't reached the rendezvous location. Hence, they chose to go after him. That's when Flash and Sonic decided to team up to fight the Tennin together.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 198?

Flash as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 198 may see Flash and Sonic fight the Tennin together. Considering that the Tennin members are elite ninjas, Flash and Sonic could have some trouble fighting them. However, there is a likely chance that they might come out victorious in the battle and join Saitama and Blast, who are The Great One's location.

Given that The Great One was expecting to see Flash, he is bound to get surprised to meet his old partner Blast and Saitama.

