One Punch Man chapter 199 redraw: Flash and Sonic team up against the Tenninto

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 199 redraw, the manga finally established Flashy Flash's team up with Speed-o'-Sound Sonic against the Heavenly Ninja Party, Tenninto. While these events have already been depicted in the previous renditions, the latest version seems closer to the original webcomic.

The previous chapter saw Speed-o'-Sound Sonic fight against his former friend from the Ninja Village, Flashy Flash. While Sonic repeatedly attacked Flash using different techniques, the hero managed to counter all his moves. Following that, Flash believed that Sonic could handle his ultimate techniques and unleashed one of them on him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 199 redraw: The Tenninto interrupts Flashy Flash vs. Speed-o'-Sound Sonic

The Tenninto as seen in One Punch Man chapter 199 redraw (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 199 redraw, titled Close Call, picked up from where the previous chapter ended as multiple weapons came crashing down on Flash Flash. Right after the hero evaded the attack, the Heavenly Ninja Party, the Tenninto, arrived on the battlefield.

They were confused how Flashy Flash knew about them. They suspected Speed-o'-Sound Sonic of betraying them as it was neither the time nor location for where they had agreed to rendezvous. Nevertheless, Sonic wasn't completely useless to them as thanks to him, they witnessed Flashy Flash's ninjutsu.

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and Flashy Flash as seen in One Punch Man chapter 199 redraw (Image via Shueisha)

With that, the Tenninto were set to begin Flashy Flash's execution when Speed-o'-Sound Sonic knocked down one of them. The Tenninto was certain Sonic had betrayed them. In response, Sonic revealed that he was planning on dealing with Flashy Flash himself. However, Tenninto's horrible timing ruined his plan.

Meanwhile, Flashy Flash was surprised that Speed-o'-Sound Sonic defended against his Flash Kicks. Hence, he believed Sonic could land a counterattack on him if he was serious from the get-go. However, Sonic believed that he could have defeated Flashy Flash if their fight hadn't been interrupted mid-fight.

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and Flashy Flash as seen in One Punch Man chapter 199 redraw (Image via Shueisha)

Seeing this conversation, the Tenninto became further agitated and questioned Sonic if they should add him to their execution list. With their powers as elite ninjas and sheer numbers, they were certain they could take down both Sonic and Flash. In response, the two ninjas decided to team up to silence the Tenninto first before they resumed their fight. Elsewhere, Saitama reached Sonic's hideout to see that there was nobody around.

One Punch Man chapter 199 redraw then switched back to the fight as the Tenninto launched Hellfire Flame and Gale Wind toward Sonic and Flash to serve as a distraction. However, instead of killing them, Flashy Flash captured them. Sonic questioned Flashy Flash as to why he didn't kill them. In response, the hero revealed that the two ninjas were previously monsters who had turned back into humans. Hence, the Hero Association could use them as research material to reverse monsterification.

