One Punch Man chapter 199 redraw: Major spoilers to expect

With the release of the fourth redrawn chapter of One Punch Man's Ninjas Arc, fans patiently await the release of One Punch Man chapter 199 redraw. With the previous manga chapter initiating the fight between Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and Flashy Flash, the upcoming chapter is bound to see the battle resume.

Ad

The previous chapter saw Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and Flashy Flash fight each other. While Sonic believed he could overpower Flash, the hero managed to counter all his attacks. Right after, Flash unleashed his ultimate technique on Sonic.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 199 redraw?

Flashy Flash might resume his fight with Speed-o'-Sound Sonic in One Punch Man chapter 199 redraw

Ad

Trending

Flashy Flash as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

As seen in the previous chapter, Flashy Flash was having fun fighting his old friend from the Ninja Village. He was happy to learn that Speed-o'-Sound Sonic had grown strong and could handle his ultimate technique, Flash Kicks. Therefore, he seemed eager to use his stronger techniques on him.

Ad

Hence, Flashy Flash might propose to Speed-o'-Sound Sonic that they up their gears in the next round of their fight. However, it is to be seen whether Sonic can actually deal with the change of pace or if he will succumb to his former friend's techniques.

The Heavenly Ninja Party might interrupt Sonic's fight with Flash in One Punch Man chapter 199 redraw

The Heavenly Ninja Party as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Similar to the previous versions of the Ninjas Arc, there is a very high chance that the Heavenly Ninja Party - Tennin will interrupt Sonic's fight with Flash. They had asked Sonic to lure Flashy Flash to his hideout. Hence, seeing Sonic fight their target in an altogether new location may leave them with a lot of questions.

Ad

Such a development might see Sonic side with Flash and fight the Heavenly Ninja Party. Similar to the previous versions of the Ninjas Arc, fans can expect the two ninjas to have a lot of synergy and take down the Tennin effortlessly.

Saitama might reach Speed-o'-Sound Sonic's hideout in One Punch Man chapter 199 redraw

Saitama and Genos as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans must remember, after Flashy Flash left Saitama's apartment, the Caped Baldy decided to go visit Speed-o'-Sound Sonic at his hideout. He believed the reason Sonic kept challenging him for a fight was because he was lonely. Hence, Saitama wished to visit Sonic once and put an end to the fight invites and, hopefully, the Heavenly Ninja Party.

Ad

Hence, One Punch Man chapter 199 redraw could finally show Saitama reaching Sonic's hideout. The problem is that Sonic himself wasn't at his hideout but was fighting Flash in the forest. Thus, while it would seem like Saitama's trip had gone to waste, he could still face off against the Tennin or "That Man."

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback