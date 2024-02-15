One Punch Man chapter 202: Major spoilers to expect

One Punch Man chapter 202 has been highly anticipated by fans, especially after Empty Void exposed Flashy Flash to one of the mysterious cubes to have him communicate with God. With that, the manga saw God speaking to Flashy Flash by disguising himself as Speed-o'-Sound Sonic.

Unfortunately, there is still some time before One Punch Man chapter 202 comes out. Till then, here we shall take a look at some possible developments that could happen in the next chapter.

The previous chapter saw Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic fighting against Empty Void. While it seemed like the two ninjas had some grasp over the battle, Empty Void outwitted both of them and exposed them to a mysterious cube. With that, Flashy Flash was taken inside a fake scenario.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and webcomic.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 202?

Saitama or Blast may stop God's conversation with Flashy Flash

God communicating with Flashy Flash (Image via Shueisha)

While fans might be highly anticipating how Flashy Flash will be looking after he receives powers from God, the chances of it happening are quite low despite the series of events. As per the webcomic, no such events take place in the series. While it is true that the manga has deviated away from the webcomic's story, there is no way that the manga would differ so much from the original work by ONE.

Therefore, the One Punch Man chapter 202 may see Saitama and Blast reach Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic's location and stop God's communication with Flashy Flash. While the manga has yet to reveal how Saitama will do it, given his powers, it is very much possible.

Blast may confront Empty Void in One Punch Man chapter 202

Blast as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Blast and Empty Void were partners in the past. However, after Empty Void underwent monsterification, the two partners had a decisive battle that saw Empty Void go into a coma. Years after that, when Empty Void finally woke up from his long slumber, he wished to kill Blast.

Hence, if Blast and Saitama do arrive at Empty Void's location, the two former partners are bound to have an interesting exchange. Such an exchange could also turn into a fight as the ninja village founder may try to take down the rank 1 hero. With that, fans can hope to witness Blast vs Empty Void in One Punch Man chapter 202.

Saitama might defeat Emoty Void himself

Saitama as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the original webcomic, it is not Blast but Saitama who defeats the ninja village founder. Thus, as a comic relief, fans can expect Saitama to mistakenly defeat Empty Void as he tries to rescue Flashy Flash from communication with God.

Such a situation should help Blast analyze Saitama's strengths and understand how strong he is. Nevertheless, the manga series by Yusuke Murata is bound to take a new path when it comes to the story surrounding Blast and God. Hence, despite the possibility, fans should not hope for such a development with certainty.