One Punch Man chapter 203 redraw: Major spoilers to expect

Following the release of the eighth redrawn chapter of One Punch Man's Ninjas Arc, fans eagerly await the release of One Punch Man chapter 203 redraw. With the previous manga chapter seeing Empty Void's monserification come undone, the upcoming chapter is bound to focus on his return.

The previous manga chapter saw Blast prepare to fight God's Divine Beasts when Saitama jumped up to punch them. However, Saitama stopped mid-way after noting Empty Void jumping out of the crater and slashing the divine beasts himself. Blast dealt a final blow and got rid of them. That's when Empty Void's face cracked, revealing his real face.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 203 redraw?

Blast might reunite with his former partner in One Punch Man chapter 203 redraw

Empty Void as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

As seen in the previous manga chapter, after Empty Void landed back on the ground following his attack on the Divine Beasts, his face cracked and revealed his human face. This development meant that Empty Void's monsterification had come undone, meaning he was back to normal.

Evidently, Blast was delighted by this development and would likely share an exchange with his former partner in the One Punch Man chapter 203 redraw. This exchange will likely give fans a clear picture of what happened with Empty Void when he was under God's control.

Blast and Empty Void as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

While fans had already seen what happened when a person touched the mysterious cubes in the Ninjas Arc's previous renditions, the same development did not happen in the ongoing version. Therefore, Yusuke Murata could introduce some changes.

In addition, fans might also learn the new version of Blast's past with his former partner. The Ninjas Arc's previous rendition revealed how Empty Void, being suspicious of Blast, had sent his sister, Selenian Luna, to keep an eye on the hero. Unfortunately, years after Blast married Luna, Luna passed away, following which Empty Void came in contact with the mysterious cube.

Empty Void might address his Heavenly Ninja Party in One Punch Man chapter 203 redraw

As fans must know, the Heavenly Ninja Party, Tenninto, were very loyal to Empty Void and were willing to assist him in his plan to kill Flashy Flash and Blast. Unfortunately, considering that the former Ninja Village founder had been in a coma for 15 years, none of them knew what his real face looked like. Hence, as seen in the previous chapter, the Tenninto were surprised to see their master's real face for the first time.

Tenninto and Blast as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

With that, the One Punch Man chapter 203 redraw could see Empty Void addressing his subordinates. While he had previously instructed them to go after Flashy Flash and Blast, at the time, he was under God's influence. So, there is a chance that he might ask his subordinates to back away from the two S-Class heroes.

