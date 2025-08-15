One Punch Man chapter 213: Major spoilers to expect

Since the release of One Punch Man manga's latest installment, fans have eagerly anticipated the release of One Punch Man chapter 213. With the previous manga chapter ending with Sweet Mask's fight with Pesky Clown, the upcoming chapter might focus on the same.

Ad

The manga's previous chapter saw Sweet Mask explain why he wanted Saitama to inherit his ideals. Nevertheless, Saitama rejected the proposal, saying that he did not want to be a puppet. Moments later, Sweet Mask heard screams of people from the amusement park and headed to their rescue.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and the original webcomic.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 213?

Sweet Mask might fight Pesky Clown in One Punch Man chapter 213

Ad

Trending

Pesky Clown and Sweet Mask as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Considering that the manga's previous chapter ended with Sweet Mask dropping down in the amusement park to defend the citizens, fans can expect the manga's next chapter to focus on the hero's fight against the Mysterious Being.

Ad

As one must have deduced, Pesky Clown does not look very strong. Hence, Sweet Mask should be able to defeat the mysterious being rather quickly. This raises a question: why did the manga introduce this fight now? The only conclusion can be that the fight is going to stretch longer than fans expect it to.

Pesky Clown might grow stronger in One Punch Man chapter 213

Pesky Clown as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

While Pesky Clown does not look very strong, given the storyline surrounding Sweet Mask, there is a good chance that the fight may get dragged out longer than what fans expected. Therefore, there is a good chance that the Mysterious Being might grow stronger in the manga's next chapter.

Ad

With that, Sweet Mask might try to identify the Mysterious Being's weakness. Additionally, the hero might try to get the crowd out of the amusement park. However, the hero's raging popularity might see the crazed fans refuse to leave the premises.

Sweet Mask might unleash his monster form in One Punch Man chapter 213

Sweet Mask as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans must have observed, while the Supreme Hero Arc has seen Sweet Mask trying to convince Saitama to become a superhero, the underlying story has always been about the A-Class Rank 1 Hero. While Sweet Mask has been revealing the reason why he wants Saitama to inherit his ideals, the manga has essentially explored his past and aspirations. With that, fans can expect the manga's next chapter to delve deeper into the topic.

Ad

As fans must have deduced by now, Sweet Mask's biggest fear was the possibility of the general public learning about his true monster form. Therefore, One Punch Man chapter 213 could see Sweet Mask either get forced to turn into a monster or be willing to turn into one to protect the people in the amusement park.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More