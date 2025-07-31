One Punch Man chapter 211: Saitama begins his Supreme Hero training as Sweet Mask reveals his origin

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 211, the manga resumed the Supreme Hero Arc. While Sweet Mask recruited Saitama to make him a superhero, the A-Class Rank 1 Hero was more focused on the things that could help Saitama become more popular.

Ad

The manga's previous chapter saw Sweet Mask and Saitama meet in a cafe. During this, Sweet Mask explained his goal and why he wished to make Saitama a superhero. However, the process was not going to be easy, as Sweet Mask had prepared an intensive training camp for the Caped Baldy.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 211: Sweet Mask reveals his real name

Saitama as seen in One Punch Man chapter 211 (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 211, titled Handsomely Masked Sweet Mask, opened with Sweet Mask explaining to Saitama that appearance was extremely important to heroes as it greatly affected one's approval ratings. With that, he described Saitama's style as rough around the edges and in need of a beauty makeover of the highest standards.

Ad

Trending

Right after, Sweet Mask informed Saitama that they would be working on his makeover the next day. As part of that, Saitama was to get enough sleep and do his skincare.

Saitama as seen in One Punch Man chapter 211 (Image via Shueisha)

Just as the next day began, Sweet Mask introduced Saitama to his makeover staff members, comprising a Fashion Coordinator, Voice Trainer, Speech Consultant, Hair Stylist, Smile and Facial Expression Advisor, and Character Design. Sweet Mask effectively wanted Saitama to become as handsome as himself. Unsurprisingly, Saitama neither thought Sweet Mask was particularly handsome nor did he really know who he was.

Ad

Just as Sweet Mask was confused about how Saitama did not know him from movies or series, he learned that the Caped Baldy only watched free channels. When Sweet Mask further questioned Saitama about it, he learned that Saitama was a hero for a hobby. That's when he had a small epiphany that a hobby may be the spirit of a true hero.

Sweet Mask as seen in One Punch Man chapter 211 (Image via Shueisha)

With that, Sweet Mask dispersed his staff and decided to speak with Saitama while walking in nature. Amidst this, Saitama asked Sweet Mask why he wasn't aiming to become a superhero himself. The A-Class Rank 1 Hero immediately dismissed the question, saying he couldn't become that. Right after, Sweet Mask switched the topic back to Saitama's appearance and suggested they go to a nearby place to cheer him up.

Ad

While both were seated in a gondola, Sweet Mask addressed Saitama as "Caped Baldy" again. This time, Saitama finally corrected him that his name was Saitama. Right after, Saitama asked Sweet Mask why he became a hero. Sweet Mask revealed that his real name was "Beaut" and began narrating his story. As fans would know, Saitama was not a fan of backstories. However, given that the gondola took thirty minutes to go around, he was stuck

Ad

Sweet Mask as seen in One Punch Man chapter 211 (Image via Shueisha)

Sweet Mask revealed that he always had an inferiority complex with his ugly appearance. To compensate for that, he thought he should at least be beautiful on the inside and started living his life adhering to strict moral principles. Later, when the Hero Association was launched, he became a hero and put on a mask to hide his identity.

Ad

Unfortunately, as he grew stronger and popular, his fear of revealing his real identity skyrocketed. One day, the unthinkable happened. While fighting a monster, his mask broke. He was certain that people would boo him after seeing his face. But in contrast, his fangirls cheered him as his appearance had totally changed. It was at that moment that Sweet Mask realized that his curses on his ugliness turned him into a monster.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More