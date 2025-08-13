  • home icon
  • Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 set to reveal new information in late August 2025 with 5th anniversary special

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Aug 13, 2025 11:16 GMT
Jujutsu Kaisen anime 5th anniversary visual (Image via MAPPA)

On Wednesday, August 13, 2025, the staff of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 revealed that new information about the upcoming anime will be announced on Sunday, August 31, 2025, with the 5th Anniversary Special Program. The program is set to feature five major announcements.

Jujutsu Kaisen, written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, is a Japanese manga serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump from March 2018 to September 2024. MAPPA picked up the series for an anime adaptation and released two television anime and one prequel movie.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 to announce new information in August 2025