Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 set to reveal new information in late August 2025 with 5th anniversary special

On Wednesday, August 13, 2025, the staff of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 revealed that new information about the upcoming anime will be announced on Sunday, August 31, 2025, with the 5th Anniversary Special Program. The program is set to feature five major announcements.Jujutsu Kaisen, written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, is a Japanese manga serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump from March 2018 to September 2024. MAPPA picked up the series for an anime adaptation and released two television anime and one prequel movie.Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 to announce new information in August 2025On Wednesday, August 13, 2025, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime announced its 5th anniversary plans with a visual. With the anime having premiered on October 3, 2020, the series is set to celebrate its fifth anniversary on October 3, 2025. As for the visual, it features teachers and students from Jujutsu Tech heading to a location, seemingly to celebrate the anime's 5th anniversary.As part of this, the anime has announced a 5th Anniversary Special Program set to stream on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 8:30 pm JST, on TOHO Animation's YouTube Channel. While the announcement post itself did not reveal more about the special program, the stream's thumbnail hinted at what fans can expect from it.Yuji Itadori as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)The 5th Anniversary Special Program stream will feature the main voice cast members of the anime, namely Junya Enoki (Yuji Itadori), Yuma Uchida (Megumi Fushiguro), and Asami Seto (Nobara Kugisaki). They will together announce five major projects to celebrate the anime's fifth anniversary, including the latest information about Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.Fans' reaction to the 5th Anniversary Special Program announcementMany fans were surprised that it had already been five years since the Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 anime premiered worldwide and praised the series for its good run.Satoru Gojo as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)Meanwhile, other fans congratulated the staff on the anime's fifth anniversary and expressed their excitement for the Culling Game Arc.&quot;5 YEARS HAVE PASSED SINCE THIS BANGER DROPPED??,&quot; one fan said.&quot;More JJK Greatness. Happy 5-year anniversary!!!. Extremely hyped for the upcoming Culling Game arc,&quot; another fan added.&quot;Congratulations, Jujutsu Kaisen! Hurry up and give us info on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3!!!!,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Gojo-sensei's jumping is cute and cool, and his legs are long, and there are just too many things to comment on!,&quot; other fan said.As for other fans, they could not contain their excitement for Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 and demanded that the staff members give them some information about it as soon as possible. Lastly, other fans commented on the 5th anniversary visual, expressing that Satoru Gojo was looking cute and cool while jumping.