One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda receives an official figure

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Aug 13, 2025 08:15 GMT
One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda receives an official figure
Banpresto to launch Eiichiro Oda figure in December 2025 (Image via Banpresto, Shueisha)

One Piece World Collectable Figures have been out for over two decades. While fans already love collecting them, according to reports, the figurine line is soon set to add a figure that fans may not want to miss. Banpresto plans to launch an Eiichiro Oda figure in December 2025.

As One Piece fans might recall, Banpresto originally presented manga creator Eiichiro Oda with the figure in December 2017. While fans wished to get their hands on the figure as well, it wasn't on sale. However, the figure is now set to be made available for purchase in the One Piece Base Shop in December 2025.

One Piece WCF Eiichiro Oda figure to be launched in December 2025

As One Piece enthusiasts would know, the One Piece Base Shop is set to open in Japan in December 2025. With its launch, fans will be able to get their hands on the One Piece WCF Eiichiro Oda figure, which will be exclusively sold at the store. The figure is reportedly going to cost 2200 Japanese Yen.

The figurine was originally given to manga creator Eiichiro Oda in 2017. Following that, it is only now that Banpresto has decided to make the figurine available to the public.

Eiichiro Oda avatar as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)
Eiichiro Oda avatar as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As one can observe from the images, the Eiichiro Oda figure is sculpted based on his avatar. The figure essentially has Oda wear similar colors to his character Trafalgar D. Water Law and has a fish for a head. As expected, anime lovers could not keep calm after seeing the figure.

This Monster Wants to Eat Me anime confirms October 2025 release date and opening theme with new trailer

Fans' reaction to the new Eiichiro Oda figure

As soon as fans saw the figure, they expressed their willingness to purchase it. While anime fans often get to buy figures of their favorite characters, it is rare for them to purchase a figure of their favorite manga creator. Hence, some fans thought it was a milestone moment.

One Piece World Collectable Figure -sign of our fellowship- figures (Image via Banpresto)
As for other enthusiasts, while they were indeed excited about the Eiichiro Oda figure, they theorized that Banpresto might be planning to launch a new figure line focused on mangaka avatars. With that, a fan also posted a picture of Akira Toriyama's avatar, hinting that they wanted a figure based on the legendary manga creator.

Lastly, some other fans noticed that the Oda figure has the manga creator wearing a T-shirt similar to Trafalgar D. Water Law. This observation increased the excitement; they became even more hyped to purchase the figure. Unbeknownst to them, Oda has been drawing himself in the same outfit for years.

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

