One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda receives an official figure

One Piece World Collectable Figures have been out for over two decades. While fans already love collecting them, according to reports, the figurine line is soon set to add a figure that fans may not want to miss. Banpresto plans to launch an Eiichiro Oda figure in December 2025.As One Piece fans might recall, Banpresto originally presented manga creator Eiichiro Oda with the figure in December 2017. While fans wished to get their hands on the figure as well, it wasn't on sale. However, the figure is now set to be made available for purchase in the One Piece Base Shop in December 2025.One Piece WCF Eiichiro Oda figure to be launched in December 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs One Piece enthusiasts would know, the One Piece Base Shop is set to open in Japan in December 2025. With its launch, fans will be able to get their hands on the One Piece WCF Eiichiro Oda figure, which will be exclusively sold at the store. The figure is reportedly going to cost 2200 Japanese Yen.The figurine was originally given to manga creator Eiichiro Oda in 2017. Following that, it is only now that Banpresto has decided to make the figurine available to the public.Eiichiro Oda avatar as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)As one can observe from the images, the Eiichiro Oda figure is sculpted based on his avatar. The figure essentially has Oda wear similar colors to his character Trafalgar D. Water Law and has a fish for a head. As expected, anime lovers could not keep calm after seeing the figure.Also read: This Monster Wants to Eat Me anime confirms October 2025 release date and opening theme with new trailerFans' reaction to the new Eiichiro Oda figureAs soon as fans saw the figure, they expressed their willingness to purchase it. While anime fans often get to buy figures of their favorite characters, it is rare for them to purchase a figure of their favorite manga creator. Hence, some fans thought it was a milestone moment.One Piece World Collectable Figure -sign of our fellowship- figures (Image via Banpresto)cyaww @FkbludLINK@newworldartur I'm getting that asapdothackzero @dothackzero72LINK@newworldartur Maybe it's start of a new figure line. Manga-ka avatar figures.kuris-kun @khrisnfLINK@newworldartur I just realized he's wearing a Law-esque shirt.As for other enthusiasts, while they were indeed excited about the Eiichiro Oda figure, they theorized that Banpresto might be planning to launch a new figure line focused on mangaka avatars. With that, a fan also posted a picture of Akira Toriyama's avatar, hinting that they wanted a figure based on the legendary manga creator.Lastly, some other fans noticed that the Oda figure has the manga creator wearing a T-shirt similar to Trafalgar D. Water Law. This observation increased the excitement; they became even more hyped to purchase the figure. Unbeknownst to them, Oda has been drawing himself in the same outfit for years.