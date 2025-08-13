Takopi's Original Sin creator set to publish a new one-shot

On Tuesday, August 12, 2025, Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ announced that Takopi's Original Sin manga creator Taizan 5 is set to publish a new one-shot manga. The manga will be called &quot;Fighting Girls&quot; and is set to be published on Monday, August 18, 2025.Taizan 5 is a manga creator best known for writing and illustrating some popular works, such as The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins, Hanareta Futari, Hero Complex, Kiss shitai Otoko, and Takopi's Original Sin. While Takopi's Original Sin was published from December 2021 to March 2022, it gained a new wave of popularity following the release of its anime adaptation produced by Enishiya.Takopi's Original Sin creator to publish new one-shot manga in August 2025On Tuesday, August 12, 2025, Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ announced a new &quot;Special One-Shot Project.&quot; The project will run from August 18 to 24, debuting a fresh standalone story by a diverse cast of creators every day for a week.The project will be opened by Takopi's Original Sin manga creator Taizan 5. The manga creator will be launching a brand-new one-shot manga called &quot;Fighting Girls&quot; on Monday, August 18, 2025.Shizuka and Naoki as seen in the anime (Image via Enishiya)While not a lot has been revealed about the upcoming one-shot manga by Taizan 5, it has been teased as a high-energy yet deeply emotional story.Following its release, Shonen Jump+ will release the remaining six one-shot manga as follows:August 19 - &quot;Hakuoka Koukou Roshon Sumo-bu&quot; by Mizu AsatoAugust 20 - &quot;Hero Suits wa Araenai&quot; by Akira ShimomotoAugust 21 - &quot;Himehime no Aruhi&quot; by Mapollo3August 22 - &quot;SLAPPY&quot; by Yujiro KoyamaAugust 23 - &quot;Tsukisome no Bansho&quot; by Akari KajimotoAugust 24 - &quot;Mermaid! Ningyo-chan&quot; by Fukushima TeppeiFans' reaction to the new one-shot manga announcementMarina Kirarazaka as seen in the anime (Image via Enishiya)Most fans were elated by the prospect of a new manga by Taizan 5 and expressed their excitement to read it. Meanwhile, other fans were certain they were going to read all seven one-shots set to drop in August. Hence, they believed they were set to use the Shonen Jump+ app a lot that week.&quot;More from Taizan5. I’m ready,&quot; one fan said.&quot;My app’s gonna be on fire that week,&quot; another fan said.&quot;So many great creators, can't wait. Maybe this will lead to some new serializations from them?!?!?!?,&quot; another fan added.&quot;Already better than One Piece, if you ask me,&quot; other fan said.As for other fans, they were especially excited after seeing the list of creators for the project. With that, they were hoping some of the one-shots would lead to new serializations. Lastly, one fan used the one-shot manga news to diss One Piece, claiming the new Taizan 5 manga was already better than the Eiichiro Oda series.Related LinksOne Piece creator Eiichiro Oda receives an official figureComic Con India announces 2025-26 schedule with promise of anime showcasesCrunchyroll's partnership with Delta Air Lines brings anime to flights