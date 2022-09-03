One Punch Man creator's mystery anime project has fans in awe

Ever since the third season of One Punch Man was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for more information. Surprisingly, both Murata sensei and the official page for the series had been inactive on Twitter for the past few weeks, especially since the manga also announced a month-long hiatus.

However, Murata sensei recently uploaded a tweet that excited the entire fanbase since he finally shared an update about “storyboarding for anime” on Twitter. While many fans believe that this update on the aforementioned platform was about the third season, it’s likely that he’s talking about a different animation project. Let’s take a look at what he said in his tweet and understand what the update was all about.

Disclaimer: Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the media used in this article unless otherwise stated.

One Punch Man: Looking at Murata sensei's latest update on Twitter

Murata sensei has been quite inactive over the past few weeks since he didn’t have to work on the manga for about a month. However, he recently uploaded a few tweets, one of which updated the fanbase about storyboarding for anime. This was the translated version of the tweet, but sometimes, it can be slightly misunderstood, given the Japanese language's linguistic complexities. While a good chunk of the fanbase speculated that he was talking about the third season, this tweet could be talking about a possible animated project that Murata is currently working on.

It is true that Murata sensei is only the mangaka for One Punch Man. However, in the past, he created a short animated video for the series, along with a few animated panels as well. It wasn’t canon to the story, but it was a side project that Murata sensei enjoyed working on. Hence, the tweet that he uploaded could be talking about a similar animated project that the mangaka is working on at the moment.

One Punch Man @Everything_OPM Yusuke Murata made an animated panel for the latest One Punch Man chapter🤯 Yusuke Murata made an animated panel for the latest One Punch Man chapter🤯 https://t.co/kNP1kfkipq

While it is possible that he could be working on the storyboard for One Punch Man season 3, it isn’t very likely to be the case. This is because Murata, the mangaka of the series, wasn’t part of the staff responsible for the anime adaptation for seasons 1 and 2. There were about five or six artists for storyboarding in seasons 1 and 2, but Murata was not a part of the project. Therefore, it can be assumed that this tweet may be referring to an animated video similar to the one he did a year ago.

Catsuka @catsuka One Punch Man "Go! Saitama" animated short film directed by mangaka Yusuke Murata himself.

One Punch Man "Go! Saitama" animated short film directed by mangaka Yusuke Murata himself.https://t.co/Tp2vHgidfB

The aforementioned video that the mangaka of One Punch Man worked on was titled “Go Saitama.” Fans know from the canon series that the Caped Baldy buys his meat on sale since he doesn’t get much money from his line of work, unlike some other heroes. The video began with Saitama getting a flyer featuring a meat sale. The entire video showed him trying to reach the store in time. However, when he made it to the supermarket, he realized that the sale had ended, and he felt dejected. However, things ended on a good note when he realized that Genos had picked up some meat from that sale earlier.

While clarification on the tweet remains in the shroud, we urge fans to patiently wait for Murata sensei to provide more updates regarding this topic, as well as the One Punch Man manga that will return soon.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2022 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar