One Punch Man creator teases return of God in Chapter 169

One Punch Man seems to have finally concluded the ongoing arc with the release of chapter 168. There were many elements for fans to enjoy. A slew of new abilities have been introduced in the series as well. Despite the fact that the chapter was only released yesterday, fans are already anticipating new chapters of the series.

Those who read the series' manga are very active on Twitter. This is due to Yusuke Murata's daily updates on the current chapter he is working on. He also updates his fans on his daily activities at home, which some fans find fascinating.

Murata sensei recently posted another cryptic tweet, and fans have been trying to figure out what he meant by that statement. Let’s take a look at the tweet and understand if it has any relevance to One Punch Man’s plot.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga series. All external media belongs to their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

One Punch Man: What did Murata try to convey through one of his tweets?

Before we get into the discussion, it is important to note that this information has not been confirmed by the manga, and the article is speculative in nature. Mangakas are well-known for posting cryptic messages on social media that hint at the possibility of an upcoming event. Naturally, the tweet drew the attention of the community and had them guessing. The tweet included some details about Japanese mythology, and a good chunk of the One Punch Man fanbase thinks that this could be Murata sensei's way of hinting at God’s return in one of the upcoming chapters. The translated version of his tweet read:

“Ame-no-Uzume (heavenly vortex eye = Great Red Spot of Jupiter) became naked. Heavenly Iwato will be opened.”

Amano-iwato is a Japanese myth. It is a story that a god named Susanoo rampages in the village, and his sister, Amaterasu, shuts himself up in Amanoiwato and the sun does not come out. Eventually, Ame-no-Uzume and other gods left Amaterasu out and the sun returned to the world.

One Punch Man fans were trying to decipher this, and some of them offered to give some insight into the Japanese mythological elements mentioned in the tweet. One particular fan thought that Murata sensei was referring to God’s freedom. In the past, we have seen God in its slumbering state, and some believed it to be a dead clone or a vessel for the actual being. Based on what this fan mentioned, one could assume that the destruction of Jupiter could have led to God’s freedom.

However, that does not make sense since the planet was destroyed in a timeline different from the one Saitama is in since he went back in time and altered the events. Considering Garou was capable of teaching Saitama how to time travel, it is possible for God to be able to travel back in time as well, which means the aforementioned tweet could be a possibility. That being said, it is also entirely possible for Murata to post a cryptic message about his daily tasks or what he does in his free time.

There is no doubt that God will be making an appearance in the future since One Punch Man has been setting God up as the final antagonist. There is a chance that God might appear immediately since Saitama was able to defeat Garou with zero punches. This could intrigue the powerful entity, and it could make contact with Saitama as well. However, fans must wait for further chapters to be released as this information has not been confirmed yet.

