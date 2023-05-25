One Punch Man manga likely to go on an indefinite hiatus

While One Punch Man manga did go on a sudden break last week, fans of the series weren't that worried considering that mangaka Yusuke Murata announced its return date. However, things might have gone worse as the manga creator recently revealed details about his relentless poor health.

Yusuke Murata's One Punch Man is the manga version of ONE's original webcomic. The series follows Saitama, a hero who could defeat his opponents with a single punch. However, this led him to become bored as he kept looking for an opponent who could give him a tough fight. Thus, to realize his goal, he joined the Hero Association alongside his student Genos.

One Punch Man manga creator hints at possible hiatus in a recently held Twitter Space live audio conversation

Saitama as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

As per an article from Anime Senpai, One Punch Man manga creator Yusuke Murata held a Twitter Space live audio conversation on Monday, May 22, 2023. During this conversation, Murata discussed his work and working schedule. In addition, he elaborated on how his health condition had been taking a toll since he started working on an anime project. Murata said:

“It is getting unarguably harder every month to manage my time for the family, work, and myself. As I have started working on a new anime series, my health has been in decline, and I have been thinking about going on a long break for a long time, and I might go on a vacation soon enough.”

Fubuki as seen in One Punch Man chapter 183 (Image via Shueisha)

According to Murata, ever since he started working on the anime, which can be presumed to be Zayuki, it has been tough for him to manage things. Moreover, he was not able to manage his family, work, and himself. As a result of which, his health started to decline, leading him to take a sudden break ahead of the release of One Punch Man chapter 185.

Thus, Murata has been thinking about taking a long break to go on a vacation soon, which will inadvertently put the manga on hiatus.

When will One Punch Man manga go on a hiatus?

Tatsumaki as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

While Yusuke Murata has not revealed when he will be taking his break, it can be presumed that he will at least release the upcoming chapter 185 on June 1. Following that, there remains the possibility that the mangaka will take a long break.

However, considering that Yusuke Murata is still working on the Zayuki anime, the chances of him being completely off-work seem low. Therefore, there is a good chance that Yusuke Murata will only be back from his break after a major portion of Zayuki's production is completed.

There also lies the possibility that Yusuke Murata will prioritize the manga over the anime. Given that he has already released previews for the anime, he might want to finish that before he goes back to working on the manga. So, considering the work for the anime and a break to take care of his health, there is a good chance that Yusuke Murata's break will at least be about two months.

