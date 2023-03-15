One Punch Man season 2: Where does the anime leave off in the manga? Explained

Over the past few years, One Punch Man has become a well-known anime with a strong fan base. Viewers have been anticipating the third season of One Punch Man ever since season 2 ended in July 2019.

However, those who watched the second season and are awaiting the third part of the series might want to pick up the manga while they wait for it to be released. Readers can start reading the 86th chapter of the manga, as that is where season 3 will probably start, because season 2 of the anime covers up to chapter 85.

The popularity of the One Punch Man manga is over the roof. Now that Saitama and Garou's confrontation is drawing to a conclusion, readers don't want to waste any time getting started on the manga.

Season 3 of One Punch Man will chronicle events that occurred after the 85th chapter

One Punch Man is a Japanese superhero manga series written by One. In early 2009, One created the original webcomic manga version. In June 2012, a digital manga version illustrated by Yusuke Murata debuted on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website.

Ever since its first release, the franchise has risen to prominence, becoming one of the most well-known shonen anime and manga series in the world. One Punch Man has completed two seasons so far. The first season has 12 episodes, each lasting 24 minutes. Season 2 also features 12 episodes, each lasting 23 minutes.

Those who have seen the anime and are looking for something to read next should pick up the manga. However, they should only do so after watching all six Original Video Adaptations (OVAs) and the OVA published in Japan alongside volume 10 of the manga. While each of the former is around 10 minutes long, the latter is around 20 minutes long.

A Still of Saitama (Image via Madhouse)

As previously stated, so far, there have been two seasons of One Punch Man. The first season is based on volumes 1–7 of the printed manga, which cover chapters 1–37. Meanwhile, season 2 goes up to Chapter 85 of the manga. So fans can start reading the manga from Chapter 86 to prepare themselves for the next installment.

The anime's second season suffered greatly as a result of hurried production. Showmakers tried to squeeze a lot of volumes into the predetermined number of episodes, which altered and reduced the creator's idea.

So, to get the most out of the game and not miss any crucial elements or art pieces, readers may also begin with Volume 8, or Chapter 38, i.e. the beginning of season 2 of the anime. However, this is not mandatory.

Current Status of One Punch Man manga

A Still from One Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse)

The One Punch Man manga series now has 181 chapters and is still in progress. The manga is currently on the Psychic Sisters arc, which will end in the next one or two chapters, making way for the next arc, Neo Heroes Introduction.

Since the One Punch Man manga follows the webcomic, which is currently on hiatus, three additional arcs are expected to come following the next Neo Heroes Introduction arc in the manga. This is good news for fans as there will be enough material to cover in the anime adaptation.

The webcomic, which debuted in July 2009, had over 7.9 million total views and 20,000 daily views by June 2012, and 186 million by October 2022.

Additionally, the manga had sold over 30 million copies by April 2020 and received several honors. This included the Sugoi Japan Award and the Spanish Manga Barcelona Award for the seinen genre in 2017.

What is the anime about?

One Punch Man's Saitama (Image via Madhouse)

In the series, Saitama is the protagonist, and he is so strong that it only takes him a single punch to defeat his enemies.

Due to his ordinary appearance, no one spares him a second look before dismissing him as just another average Joe. Although being a hero has always been Saitama's desire, before he became one, he was just a regular salaryman who didn't appear interested in much.

Saitama is the most formidable character in the show. Due to the fact that he is now too powerful to experience any thrills from combat, Saitama is forced to deal with an existential dilemma.

After discovering that no one recognizes him as a hero and protecting his home in Z-City from monsters, bad guys, and other threats, Saitama joins the Hero Association with the aim of becoming a professional hero.

In the beginning, Saitama was only a hero for fun, but now he has the rank of "A-Class Rank 39" in the Hero Association, and goes by the hero title "Caped Baldy."

Although the third season of the anime has been confirmed, until it hits screens, fans can watch the first and second seasons on Netflix and Crunchyroll. Also, some manga lovers may have been reading One Webcomic from chapter 181 if they are up to speed with the manga.

