One Punch Man season 3 episode 1: What to expect

Fans of One Punch Man have been waiting for its season 3 for long, and while there have been rumors that it will be out this year, nothing has been announced as of yet except that production is underway. From the arrival of Blast and Zombieman to that of God, there are exciting events expected to take place in the upcoming season, which explains why fans may be this impatient.

Based on the wildly popular webcomic by ONE, the series follows protagnist Saitama, who has only become extremely powerful through training and can now beat anyone with a single punch. Yusuke Murata, the illustrator, has also turned the webcomic into a proper manga.

While Madhouse animated the first season, which covered chapters 1 through 37 of the manga, J.C. Staff produced the second, which covered chapters 38 through 87. The first season garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews; however, the low budget for the second, which resulted in a drop in animation quality, provoked a lot of controversy.

MAPPA, which is also responsible for successful anime including Vinland Saga, Attack of Titan, and Chainsaw Man, has now taken over the task of animating One Punch Man season 3.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Punch Man.

Fans might witness a faceoff between Saitama and Garou in One Punch Man season 3 episode 1

One Punch Man season 3 episode 1 will adapt chapter 86 of the manga or chapter 55 of the webcomic. Given that season 2 averaged four chapters every episode, the plot should continue till chapter 89.

This means that fans can expect a great deal of debate regarding Garou and the monsters, especially after the battle between him and Centipede in season 2. It could be expected that we will see Garou regain consciousness inside the Monster Association headquarters, where Orochi will give him the assignment to defeat any hero as confirmation that he is a Mysterious Being.

The former will run across Saitama, and their meeting will not go well, as the latter's unintentional punch will knock out the hero hunter. This setback will raise questions about whether Garou is a true monster. The episode may also include snippets from his interactions with Tareo, as well as information on the limiter that God placed within everyone.

How did the previous season end?

Fans of One Punch Man witnessed the Monster Association and Garou, two adversaries who began bothering the Hero Association, in season 2. In the final episode, Garou was battling Genos and Bang even though he was completely outmatched. However, before he did away with it, the Monster Association's Phoenix Man and Centipede arrived to intercede.

While Saitama easily defeated Centipede, Phoenix Man and Garou fled to the Monster Association headquarters, where Orochi waited, scheming. The season concluded with the implication that the two will most likely join forces, setting the stage for a larger confrontation next season.

