One Punch Man season 3 trailer, explained

The fandom has been expecting One Punch Man season 3 for years, and now J.C Staff, the studio involved in the second season, has released a new promotional trailer for the upcoming project. Seasoned manga readers have probably already picked up on several details, such as Garou's red eye, the flashback to Saitama's training, and the incoming conflict that is about to take place.

Furthermore, One Punch Man season 3 is bound to cover arguably the most beloved part of ONE and Yusuke Murata's manga, the Monsters Association arc. However, how many episodes this season will have hasn't been confirmed, which may not be enough to cover all of this storyline. The same goes for the release date, as there is no confirmation of when the season will come up.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Punch Man series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

All the details about the recent trailer for One Punch Man season 3

One of the most noticeable elements of the One Punch Man season 3 trailer was the inclusion of the narrator, Daisuke Namikawa, who voices Dr. Genus, the former head and founder of the House of Evolution and who was defeated by Saitama earlier in the story. Through his dialogue, the audience can hear the reference to the Limiter, which will be very important regarding the characters of Saitama and Garou once they surpass their limits this season.

Furthermore, this was emphasized by showing flashbacks of Saitama when he was training, which directly references a couple of pages in the manga when Dr. Genus was talking to Zombieman. According to the doctor, Saitama is the only specimen he has ever seen who has managed to break his Limiter naturally. However, he had to sacrifice his hair in the process.

Meanwhile, the bulk of the trailer was also focused on Garou, who now has a different hair color and a red eye. He is also seen fighting against the likes of Bug God and Royal Ripper, two members of the Monster Association since they do not trust him, even though the changes in Garou's body represent his transition to becoming a Monster, which is something that the trailer shows near the end.

What can people expect of this season?

Saitama and Garou in the second season of the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

One Punch Man season 3 is set to adapt the events of the Monster Association arc, which focuses on the Hero Association stepping into their lair and resulting in a memorable set of combats. Many S-Rank heroes get a chance to shine, particularly characters like Tatsumaki.

Furthermore, much like what happened in the previous season, Saitama and Garou will share the screen as the leading protagonists of this arc. Both characters have their respective journeys, especially Garou, who will continue struggling with his morality and his desire to become a hero, which is one of the driving forces of the arc.

There is also a lot of emphasis on battles and comedy, which is the heart of the manga as a whole. Characters like King will also have moments to shine, maintaining the running joke of his fearfulness while still upholding his cover as an S-Rank hero.

Final thoughts

One Punch Man season 3 trailer has finally come out, where Dr. Genus explains the concept of the Limiter and how Saitama is the first one to break it naturally. There were also glimpses of Garou's fight with Bug God and Royal Ripper and his slow evolution into a monster.

Related articles:

One Punch Man season 3: Everything we know so far

Is Garou the strongest One Punch Man villain? Explained

One Punch Man: Why did Garou become evil? Explained

One Punch Man: Can Metal Bat kill Garou? Murata's comments, explained