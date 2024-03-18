One Punch Man season 3: Why are some fans upset at J.C. Staff's return to the series? Explained

One Punch Man season 3 recently released a new trailer and fans have a lot of expectations as the project will adapt the popular Monsters Association arc. However, this is something that has also led to several concerns, and one of the reasons behind this is that the studio that made the second season J.C. Staff will return for the project.

There is no denying that the fandom has been expecting One Punch Man season 3 for years. However, there was a major worry about J.C. Staff coming back and a lot of fans' worst fears have materialized.

Despite Madhouse doing a great job in the first season that has been regarded as masterful, propelling the series' popularity, J.C. Staff has always seen major criticism. This is because a lot of fans feel that the latter didn't do justice to the manga's material.

Explaining why fans are concerned about J.C. Staff's work on One Punch Man season 3

The main reason One Punch Man fans were unhappy with the animation and direction of the second season of the anime was the decisions J.C. Staff made at the time. The first season, adapted by Madhouse, made the series a worldwide phenomenon and put the franchise on the map. People praised the high-quality animation and also celebrated the most memorable moments of the arcs the season covered.

However, J.C. Staff took over the animation department in 2019 and the results were mostly perceived as negative. Most fans felt that the animation lacked movement and fluidity, which they said affected a lot of the series' momentum. It has led to a theory in the anime community that no studio wanted to take over this project after the negative reception the second season had.

There was a rumor that MAPPA, arguably the most popular animation studio from Japan, was going to take over for the third season. However, they were just rumors that led nowhere and were never confirmed.

Despite the excitement that the trailer for the upcoming season generated, there are still doubts regarding J.C. Staff's efficiency in doing justice to the source material.

The demands of the One Punch Man manga

The One Punch Man manga artist, Yusuke Murata (Image via Shueisha and Yusuke Murata)

Another element of concern for the upcoming One Punch Man season 3 is that the manga has a lot of detailed artwork. The artwork is a major challenge for even the most capable animation studios all over the world. Artist Yusuke Murata is widely regarded as one of the best mangaka when it comes to illustration and his work in this manga has become iconic.

The third season will be focused on the Monsters Association arc, which shows the heroes invading said villains' hideout. It features a lot of prominent battles and also fully develops the character of Garou. This will give the audience a fitting conclusion to his journey and ambitions as a character while being challenged by Saitama's sheer strength.

Final thoughts

A lot of fans are concerned about the upcoming One Punch Man season 3 because J.C. Staff continues to be the studio in charge of the series. It is a studio that has been criticized for the poor animation quality of the second season, which is something that the company would have to deal with in this one.

