One Punch Man: Who is Amahare? Everything to know about the 'Master Swordsman'

Amahare, an icon from the One Punch Man anime and manga series, is a professed swordsman and a dignified member of the Council of Swordmasters. Amahare, who was famed for his inconceivable blade prowess and unyielding sense of justice, was a crucial character in the Human Monster Saga.

Although the evil Führer Ugly sorely ended his life, his heroism and selflessness made a lasting print on the hearts of all the fans of the One Punch Man universe.

Amahare's sacrifice and heroic legacy in One Punch Man's universe

Amahare's personality was characterized by his calm and kind nature. He instanced the rates of a true icon, demonstrating unwavering heroism in the face of adversity.

Known for his selflessness, Amahare was willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to save his comrades. His compassionate demeanour earned him the respect and admiration of those around him.

Benefactions in the One Punch Man's Human Monster Saga-Super Fight Arc

During the Super Fight arc, Amahare attends an important meeting of the Council of Swordmasters. That's when Atomic Samurai asks for help from the council members to capture and kill Hero Hunter Garou. Given the urgency and importance of the operation, Amahare, together with the council, pledged its support.

The meeting takes a turn for the worse when Haragiri, a fellow member of the council, reveals his demonization after consuming The Monster Cells. In a quick act of heroism, Atomic Samurai and Amahare foil Haragiri's plans, while ensuring the safety of the other council members.

A heroic sacrifice in the Monster Association Arc

Amahare's true heroism shone through during the Monster Association arc. He, along with his fellow swordsmen Nichirin, Zanabai, and Spring Mustachio, come to the Atomic Samurai's aid in their fight against the disaster-level monster Black Sperm.

The Council members fought valiantly, defending themselves against duplicates of the Black Sperm. Nevertheless, their struggle takes a terrifying turn when Führer Ugly, in his super ugly form, arrives on the scene, his body coated in the stomach acid of a disaster-level monster named Gumm.

Tragedy stricks the team when Zanbai fell victim to Führer Ugly's stomach acid attack. Faced with imminent peril, Amahare made the ultimate sacrifice by covering his fellow swordsmen from a lethal acid attack. With selfless determination, he stepped in front of Atomic Samurai and Iaian, shielding them from Führer Ugly's ruinous Full Body Melting Punch.

In his final moments, Amahare urges the Atomic Samurai to avenge Zanbai. Horrificly, he died of an acid attack, his body melted down to the bone. Amahare's death is considered one of the most gruesome death scenes in the One Punch Man anime to date.

Abilities and fighting style

Amahare's position as a member of the Council of Swordmasters shows he is exceptional in the art of swordsmanship. Atomic Samurai held him in high regard, entrusting him with important operations. Alongside his comrades and fellow council members, Amahare demonstrated his prowess by fending off duplicates of Black Sperm with remarkable speed and precision.

Armed with the twin Xian swords and the double blades strapped to his boots, Amahare applies his skills with a deadly perfection, subduing his opponents with ease.

Conclusion

Amahare will be remembered as a remarkable hero and great human being in the One Punch Man universe his legacy as a great swordmaster will be carried on by his disciples especially his daughter Yuta Amahare who is recently introduced in chapter 188 of the manga. she vowed to walk in the path of her father and eradicated the remaining members of the Monster Association.

