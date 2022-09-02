One Punch Man: Will Saitama ever get his hair back?

Saitama, the protagonist of One Punch Man, is one of the most entertaining main characters that fans have ever seen. The reason for this is because of his nonchalant attitude towards everything in life, which results in a few hilarious interactions that take place between him and a few other characters.

There are a ton of anomalies in this series, especially concerning the Caped Baldy’s powers. According to him, he received his powers by doing 100 pushups, 100 situps, 100 squats, and a 10-kilometer run every day. In reality, this is a good training routine to increase strength and cardiovascular endurance. However, this cannot be a justification for his monstrous strength.

As a result of this grueling training routine, Saitama lost all of his hair. One thing every fan wants to know is whether or not he will get his hair back during the course of the series.

One Punch Man: Taking a look at the possibility of Saitama getting his hair back

Before we dive into the topic, it is important to understand the concept of limiters. A conversation took place between Dr. Genus and Zombieman. The scientist explained the concept of limiters and their origin as well. According to Dr. Genus, God placed limiters on human beings so that humans would never lose their purpose during the course of their lives.

However, one can possibly break this limiter, which gives them immeasurable strength. In one of the latest One Punch Man chapters, the narrator and Garou explained important points that gave fans a glimpse of Saitama’s potential.

According to the narrator, Saitama has limitless potential. Aside from this, Garou also mentioned that Saitama has been growing constantly. Garou first came across Saitama in the second season of One Punch Man, and he has grown a lot since then.

With constant growth and limitless potential, Saitama could be the strongest character in the entire series. This is what the Caped Baldy was able to achieve by breaking his limiters. However, it is still unclear how Saitama was able to break his limiters since his training routine was quite standard, and it doesn’t make sense for him to have such powers.

Given how strong Saitama got in One Punch Man, breaking the limiters surely had some tradeoff. It could differ from person to person. However, in this case, he lost his hair and it’s possible that he may never get his hair back.

Breaking his limiters was a significant plot point in the series and a visual reminder to the audience of how strong Saitama had become. Giving his hair back might confuse the readers and could add to the existing confusion about the concept of limiters.

This is why Saitama will most likely not get his hair back in the series. Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2022 progresses.

