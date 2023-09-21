Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Only Murders in the Building season 3 will soon air another thrilling episode. This well-known series, created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, has captured the hearts of millions of viewers with its unique blending of comedy and suspense.

Martin Short, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and many more top performers are all part of the impressive group. The three amigos put aside their previous differences to solve the case in this episode, which features Da'Vine Joy Randolph reprising her part. The season's ninth episode, which airs on September 26, 2023, will include a humorous twist that will have fans on the edge of their seats.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 remains a series worth watching. Episode 9, "Thirty," is guaranteed to be even more intriguing and exciting, with fan theories always coming up.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for Only Murders in the Building season 3 and the character fates mentioned therein.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 9 release date and time

Episode 8 of Only Murders in the Building season 3 will be released on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. Episode 9 is titled "Thirty" and will last for 39 minutes.

The release schedule, which is applicable in all time zones, is as follows:

Pacific Time (PT) – 9:00 pm

Central Time (CT) – 11:00 pm

Eastern Time (ET) – 12:00 am

United Kingdom (GMT) – 05:00 am

Central Europe (CET) – 06:00 am

Viewers can catch Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 9, with a subscription to Hulu (America), Disney+ (various locations worldwide), and Star+ (South America).

What to expect in Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 9

Ben was murdered twice on opening night. He was initially declared dead, perhaps from poisoning, and later perished after being pushed down a lift shaft. The different persons may have perpetrated the killings despite the widespread belief that the same person was responsible.

Dickie is suspected because he made inconspicuous comments about his involvement with the second murderer. Unsettling doubts about his potential participation are raised by his apparent relief following Ben's initial death and the receipt of Uma's handkerchief.

Dickie appears to be a likely co-conspirator in this horrific incident since his motivations and opportunity line up. But was the first murderer indeed Loretta, who has her own agenda?

The focus is now on Loretta as the inquiry progresses. Will she come clean, or will she weave a web of lies to keep Dickie safe? Despite what they learned from the police, the trio is still driven to solve the case and wants to figure out the mysterious circumstances surrounding Ben's terrible murder.

The plot of Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8

The episode of the show centers on Loretta, who says she gave her kid up for adoption so she could concentrate on her job. Since the son turned out to be Dickie, her career never took off. She decides to confess to Dickie now and sends him a letter.

Oliver gets ready for his first rehearsal before the show's opening night. The rehearsals were going well until Mabel and the cops showed up to create trouble. Mabel believes Dickie could be the murderer, but she lacks sufficient proof to charge him.

After Gregg is freed, the cops focus on the actors and crew. While rehearsals are in progress, they question each person inside the theatre. Oliver and Charles successfully collaborated to place a recording device in the questioning room. Later, Oliver is confronted by Loretta over her stolen book. He claims he believes her to be innocent and trusts her. He discloses that Mabel believes Dickie committed the murder.

Mabel resists Loretta's attempts to collect information from her. Later, she runs across Dickie next to the stairs and approaches him to discuss her background and Mabel's suspicion. His shady behavior confirms her fears. Howard tries to piece everything together when Mabel discovers rat poison in the stage manager's office and Howard thinks there is proof in the shredding machine.

Oliver declares his love for Loretta. While Loretta is sings her solo, Charles and Mabel search through her bag. The newspaper clippings book and the letter to Dickie are discovered. While Dickie is being detained by the police, Loretta admits that she is the murderer. Oliver has another heart attack as a result of this.

Watch for more updates on Only Murders In The Building season 3 as 2023 advances.

