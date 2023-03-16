Orient season 3: Everything you need to know about the sequel

The anime series Orient drew the curtain on its latest season last year, and the fandom is now wondering if Musashi and Kojiro will return to the screen anytime soon. Many are hopeful about a return as the anime still has a lot left to cover in terms of adapting the original manga content.

The anime is based on the manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Shinobu Ohtaka. Originally published by Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine, the manga later began serializing in its spin-off magazine called Bessatsu Shonen Magazine.

In this article, we will discuss the possibilities of a new season hitting screens this year.

Is there a possibility for Orient Season 3?

Sadly, Season 3 of Orient has not been renewed as of yet. Production studio A.C.G.T. has also not dropped any hints about whether the series will return.

The previous season was concluded on September 27, 2022, which was basically the second cour of the series and aired a total of 12 episodes. There have been rumors online that the series might return in 2023, but unfortunately, they remain mere speculations unless confirmed by the studio.

Currently, the manga has 18 volumes and season 2 has only covered up to Volume 13, which means that a new season is definitely required if the creators wish to remain faithful to the original content. Season 2 was based on the Awaji Island Recapture Operation Arc. Season 3, when it is released, is expected to introduce the Houjo Arc.

In the Houjo Arc, we will get to see Musashi, Kojiro, and Tsugumi preparing to face the Obsidian Eight - who are fighting for the Onis - by following Shishikado Hojo, the leader of Hojo Bushi.

While we wait for the next season to get announced, the previous seasons are available for streaming on Crunchyroll for viewers planning a rewatch.

In brief, about Orient

Orient's cast list boasts some of the major names in the industry, whose previous works include popular anime shows like Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Blue Lock, and more. It is expected that the cast will reprise their roles when the series does come back. Here are some of the main characters of the show and their respective voice actors,

Musashi: Yuma Uchida

Kojiro Kanemaki: Soma Saito

Tsugumi Hattori: Rie Takahashi

Naotora Takeda: Satoshi Hino

Shirō Inukai: Hiro Shimono

Nanao Inusaka: Azumi Waki

Hideo Kosameda: Wataru Hatano

Here is how the anime series is summarized in the official website of Crunchyroll:

"During the Warring States era, the feuding generals were suddenly struck down one after another by the demonic Kishin. In the 150 years since, groups of individuals have continued to resist Kishin control. They are called Bushi bands. When they were young, Musashi and Kojiro would hear tales about the Bushi from Kojiro's father, and the two of them dream to form the strongest Bushi band."

It continues:

"One day, as Musashi struggles with his choices, he witnesses humans being torn apart by oni. Forced to face the truth, Musashi rises up against the powerful oni to make his dream with Kojiro come true!"

Stay tuned for more updates on Orient Season 3 and other trending anime shows like Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Tokyo Revengers, Chainsaw Man and more.

