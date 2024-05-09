Orochimaru could be possessed by Kami Otsutsuki in Boruto and for a good reason

The Boruto manga series has provided fans with plenty of entertaining moments. However, fans must wait one month before a new chapter is released. This gives the fanbase enough time to visit social media platforms such as X (formerly known as Twitter).

It's common for fans to come up with various theories that predict the future of the series or a character's contribution to the plot. In this case, one fan in particular came up with an interesting theory concerning Orochimaru's contribution to the story. This theory is certainly far-fetched, but it lies within the realm of reality.

There are plenty of components to this theory, but the core of it is connected to Japanese folklore known as "The Tale of Gallant Jiraiya.'

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga chapters.

Boruto fan theory suggests the possibility of Orochimaru being a mere puppet

One thing that is quite common in anime and manga series is writers choosing Japanese folklore elements to enhance their story writing. In this case, Orochimaru comes from Japanese folklore, which involves a large demonic serpent that feeds on human beings. This being had lofty goals and decided to take over the entire country of Japan. A stepping stone to success would be the successful capture of the Tsukikage Clan, which had control over the Eigo prefecture of the country.

Capturing this would be quite fruitful, and therefore, targeted the head of the Clan, who was also the regent of the Shogunate. However, a person named Orochimaru appeared out of thin air and saved the Clan leader’s life. This led to the Clan adopting Orochimaru into their family. However, he was possessed by the demonic serpent that intended to take control over the family and, in turn, the entire nation of Japan.

Orochimaru, as seen in the original anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Therefore, fans have reason to believe that Orochimaru in the anime and manga series could also be a puppet. The theory states that the shinobi is currently possessed by Shibai Otsutsuki. He is someone who has attained God-like powers and transcended the physical form. The series hasn't particularly shown us his abilities at the moment. However, being able to remotely possess and control humans shouldn't be impossible in the grand scheme of things.

In the original series, fans got a glimpse into the shinobi's past. When he was young, Hiruzen Sarutobi saw Orochimaruru with the shed skin of a white snake, something that the former Hokage stated was rare.

The theory goes on to state that Orochimaru could have been possessed by a white snake in a manner that is very similar to how Isshiki Otsutsuki took over Jigen's body. If this is the case, then things could prove to be quite disastrous for the shinobis at Konohagakure since the puppet's presence ensures certain advantages, favoring the Otsutsuki Clan.

That being said, the theory is a tad bit far-fetched owing to the importance given to the likes of Orochimaru. We urge the fanbase to patiently wait for the upcoming chapters of the Boruto manga series to know Orochimaru's purpose in the progression of the plot.

