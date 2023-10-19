Oshi no Ko chapter 130: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 130 is set to be released on Thursday, October 26, at 12 am JST. As announced by the manga, it will not be going on a break next week. Hence, the upcoming chapter will be released as scheduled, and the manga chapter will be available to read on the MANGA Plus app.

The previous chapter saw the filming for the "15-Year Lie" movie begin. Akane, Kana, and Mem-Cho were able to play their roles perfectly. However, Ruby soon hit a speed bump as Gotanda purposely angered her to have her act exactly like Ai. Given that Ai herself was hiding her anger, Ruby doing the same brought out Ai's true emotions.

Oshi no Ko chapter 130 may focus on Aqua's role as Hikaru Kamiki

Release dates and timings

Oshi no Ko chapter 130 will be released on Wednesday, October 25, for most fans worldwide. As for fans in Japan, the upcoming manga chapter will be released on Thursday, October 26, at 12 am JST. The release date and timing for the same will subsequently change depending on the time zone.

The upcoming Oshi no Ko chapter 130 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7 am Wednesday October 25 Central Daylight Time 9 am Wednesday October 25 Eastern Daylight Time 10 am Wednesday October 25 British Summer Time 3 pm Wednesday October 25 Central European Summer Time 4 pm Wednesday October 25 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday October 25 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday October 25 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday October 26

Where to read Oshi no Ko chapter 130?

Fans can read Oshi no Ko chapter 130 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. The application allows users to access all chapters of a series.

However, there is a catch. One can only read the first three and the latest three chapters of the manga as many times as they want. Meanwhile, the rest of the chapters can only be viewed once.

Recap of Oshi no Ko chapter 129

Oshi no Ko chapter 129, titled Piece, opened with the filming for the "15-Year Lie" movie as Akane as Takamine, Kana as Nino, and Mem-Cho as Mei Mei played their roles perfectly.

Following the shot, Kana praised Mem-Cho's acting, telling her that the reason why she did well was because her personality matched Mei Mei's. Similarly, Kana believed that Akane also had a nasty personality like Takamine, enabling her to act well. While Akane rejected that she had a nasty personality, she did like bullying Kana.

Right after that, it was time for Ruby's first shot as Ai Hoshino. While she was prepared, Director Taishi Gotanda had her do the shot 13 times. When Ruby finally asked for some suggestions, Gotanda conveyed to her that Ai was dumber, thus she did not need to try so hard. This angered Ruby as she knew that her mother wasn't dumb but had lots of hidden emotions.

Right after, Ruby gave another shot while trying to hide her anger. But this time, she impersonated Ai completely. It was later revealed that Gotanda was trying to anger Ruby purposely to get the best shot.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 130?

Oshi no Ko chapter 130 will most likely see the movie's shooting resume. Considering that the last chapter focused on Ruby as Ai, the upcoming chapter may focus on Aqua's role as Hikaru Kamiki. That said, Gotanda may not have had enough contact with Hikaru, which is why Aqua may have to bring out his father's best impersonation himself.

Otherwise, there also lies the possibility that the upcoming chapter may focus on the Crow Girl and her debut as Tsukuyomi in the film industry. She, as revealed by herself, is set to act as baby Aqua and Ruby. Thus, fans may get to see her impersonation of the same.

