Oshi no Ko chapter 136 spoilers hint at Ruby manifesting Ai's true feelings

Oshi no Ko chapter 136 is set to be released on Thursday, January 4, 2024. However, its spoilers and raw scans have already arrived online. As part of the '15-Year Lie' movie's filming, Ruby and Kana were to film Ai and Nino's split scene. But with the cast members' relationship nearly broken, everyone was worried about how the scene would play out.

The previous chapter saw Aqua and Gotanda discuss if Ai ever cried during her time in B-Komachi. Aqua believed that Ai was a strong person. However, Gotanda did not completely believe that Ai did not cry. He had no evidence about it. Hence, he did not have an opinion about the same. Nevertheless, he planned on capturing Ai's true emotions for the movie.

Oshi no Ko chapter 136 spoilers and raw scans: Kana understands Nino's feelings

According to the spoilers for Oshi no Ko chapter 136, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Noisy." The manga is set to open with Ruby and Kana's important scene as Ai and Nino.

It was explained that Nino had joined B-Komachi before Ai. Hence, she was the person responsible for B-Komachi's initial popularity. However, after Ai joined the idol group, fans instantly changed their favorite idol. Realistically, Ai was the only member with a fanbase, while the rest were there to support her.

Hence, the scene saw Kana Arima as Nino confront Ruby Hoshino as Ai with her feelings of resentment. She expressed how she wanted to be born like Ai. Ai (Ruby) expressed that she wanted to be born like Nino (Kana) as well. However, Nino instantly stopped her, conveying what she meant. Nino was certain that fans found Ai more attractive and would choose her over Nino in any given scenario. However, Ai did not feel the same.

Oshi no Ko chapter 136 spoilers then showed fans Kana's perspective as she figured out how Nino felt because of Ai. Ruby, similar to Ai, was a talented and attractive person, hence, she naturally pulled away all the attention towards herself. Thus, while Kana admired Ruby and wanted to be friends with her, she also resented her. The same might have been the reason behind the real Nino's personality as she both loved and hated Ai.

Following that, Oshi no Ko chapter 136 spoilers saw Kana as Nino deliver her line:

"I hate you, I really do. Honestly, it would be better if you just died!"

Ruby Hoshino as Ai simply smiled back at Nino, following which Kana walked out of the room. This was all according to the script. However, just as Kana walked out of the room, Director Taishi Gotanda sensed something. Thus, he made the cameras run a little longer than planned.

Ruby ferociously then threw an object at the door, destroying it. This shocked everyone in the room including Aqua Hoshino as it was not part of the script.

Right after, Ruby said:

“I hate it. I hate everyone. Did I do something wrong?”

While saying so, Ruby teared up with two black star eyes. This helped Gotanda realize how Ai must have felt about her time in B-Komachi.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 136 spoilers

Oshi no Ko chapter 136 spoilers saw Ruby going off her script to express how she felt after listening to Kana's dialogue. While this was unprecedented, Taishi Gotanda asking not to cut the scene meant that he was really trying to depict Ai's true feelings in the movie. That's the reason why he kept a close eye on Ruby.