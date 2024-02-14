Oshi no Ko chapter 140: Ai deduces Hikaru to possess the same eyes as her

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 140, fans got to witness Ai Hoshino and Hikaru Kamiki's interactions when they first became friends. This allowed fans to learn how the two characters knew they needed to be vigilant with each other but behaved openly due to their vulnerable emotions.

The previous chapter saw Aqua play his father's role for the first time. With that, the manga disclosed how Hikaru met Au for the first time at Lala Lai Theatrical Company's workshop. Additionally, the manga gave fans hints on how Airi Himekawa behaved inappropriately with 15-year-old actor Hikaru Kamiki.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 140 hints at Hikaru Kamiki's psyche

Hikaru Kamiki as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 140 (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 140, titled Is This Right?, saw the manga continue with filming for the movie. The events saw Hikaru Kamiki arriving at Ai's home to teach her acting. However, instead of boarding the train, Hikaru rode a bicycle to her home because he apparently did not receive any allowance.

Right after that Ai asked Hikaru for tips on how to make her acting seem more natural. However, this happened to start an argument between the two over who amongst them was more weird. During this, both Ai and Hikaru pointed out that Ai inviting Hikaru to her home, and Hikaru accepting the invite were both weird as they did not know each other well enough.

Ai Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 140 (Image via Shueisha)

The manga then saw Hikaru Kamiki suggesting Ai pay more attention to her appearance. Ai seemingly took that suggestion as she began paying attention to her outfits. She also began going to fancy restaurants, possibly one that was suggested by Producer Kaburagi Masaya. One such event saw Ai take Hikaru to a restaurant for a treat. However, the bill ended up shocking both of them.

Later the manga saw Ai teasing Hikaru comparing him to a child. This is because he gave her his tomatoes. But apparently, tomatoes were Hikaru's favorite. Also, unlike what he revealed earlier, Hikaru did receive an allowance. Moreover, he had gone to the restaurant before with Airi Himekawa. This was revealed by Hikaru in a monologue.

Hikaru Kamiki as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 140 (Image via Shueisha)

Hikaru Kamiki knew that what Airi Himekawa was doing with her was disgusting and intolerable, however, he had no way of knowing if it was really bad. Hence, despite the abuse, Hikaru decided to keep lying to everyone that he was fine. However, when he said the same to Ai, she recognized that he was lying.

Right after, Ai revealed that she had the same eyes as him, the eyes of a liar. If one possessed them, it meant that they were good at deceiving people.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 140

Oshi no Ko chapter 140 revealed how Ai Hoshino and Hikaru Kamiki became close to each other. While the manga had painted Hikaru to be a villain from a young age, in reality, he was seemingly a victim of Airi Himekawa's abuse.

That said, as per the events till now, it seems like Hikaru was inherently a good person. Hence, the manga has yet to answer how he turned into a serial killer.