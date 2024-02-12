Oshi no Ko chapter 140 spoilers hint at Ai finding out about Hikaru's lies

Oshi no Ko chapter 140 is set to be released on Thursday, February 15, 2024. However, days before its release, the manga chapter's spoilers have emerged online. As the filming for the '15-Year Lie' movie progressed further, the film disclosed Ai and Hikaru's past and what Hikaru endured.

The previous chapter saw Aqua donning his father Hikaru Kamiki's role for the first time. With that, the manga revealed how Ai met Hikaru for the first time during the Lala Lai Theatrical Company workshop. In addition, it hinted at Airi Himekawa's illegal relationship with the 15-year-old actor.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 140 spoilers reveal Ai and Hikaru's past

Aqua as Hikaru Kamiki in Oshi no Ko

Oshi no Ko chapter 140 spoilers saw the filming for the movie resume. With that, the manga revealed how Ai would invite Hikaru Kamiki to her home to teach her acting. However, instead of taking a train, Hikaru rode a bicycle to Ai's home. When Ai enquired about the same, Hikaru revealed that he did not receive an allowance.

Following that, Oshi no Ko chapter 140 spoilers saw Ai ask Hikaru for pointers to help her improve her acting. However, this started an argument between the two over who was more weird between them. Both Ai and Hikaru were aware that they should be more wary of each other, but they were willing to take the risk. At the end of their argument, Hikaru suggested Ai pay more attention to her appearance.

Right after, Ai began paying attention to her outfits. Her clothes were more put together, she painted her nails and wore different shoes every day. With her stylish outfits, Ai also began going to stylish places for meals. Hence, she took Hikaru Kamiki to a meal as well. From the events, it seems like the restaurant was one of the places that Producer Kaburagi Masaya may have suggested Ai go. Evidently, the place was very costly as the bill shocked both Hikaru and Ai.

After the meal, Ai and Hikaru could be seen walking outside as Ai began teasing Hikaru. She called him a child because he did not like tomatoes and offered her his. Seeing Ai so happy, Hikaru asked her if she enjoyed her meal with him. To that, Ai said yes.

Frill as Airi Himekawa in Oshi no Ko

Oshi no Ko chapter 140 spoilers then revealed Hikaru Kamiki's monologue. Apparently, Hikaru loved tomatoes and had been to the restaurant before with Airi Himekawa. Also, he does get an allowance. Following that, he began thinking about how Airi behaved with him. He felt that it was disgusting and repulsive, however, he wasn't certain if such behavior was really bad.

The manga then saw Hikaru doubting himself and the lies he had told people. As he felt certain about lying and told Ai that he was fine, Ai revealed that she knew he was lying. With that, Oshi no Ko chapter 140 spoilers saw Ai reveal her black star eyes, stating that she had the same eyes as Hikaru, the eyes of a liar. The eyes were skilled at deceiving people.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 140 spoilers

Oshi no Ko chapter 140 spoilers revealed how Hikaru Kamiki felt vulnerable around Ai Hoshino. While he was being abused by Airi, he felt comfortable around Ai. Nevertheless, he wanted to keep lying to her that he was fine. Fortunately, Ai realized Hikaru's true nature.