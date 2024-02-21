Oshi no Ko chapter 141 hints at Ruby and Aqua's inevitable controversial scene as Ai and Hikaru

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 141, the manga hinted at Airi Himekawa's past and what must have driven her to create a relationship with Hikaru Kamiki. Additionally, the manga chapter also hinted at the inevitable kissing scene involving siblings - Ruby and Aqua.

The previous chapter revealed how Ai and Hikaru became close. Despite spending time together, Hikaru lied to Ai to conceal his secret about Airi Himekawa. Nevertheless, Ai found out that Hikaru was lying to her because both of them possessed the same eyes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 141 highlights the dark side of the entertainment industry

Frill Shiranui as Airi Himekawa as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 141 (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 141 titled Chain, opened with the resumption of '15-Year Lie' filming. Ruby as Ai Hoshino could be seen confronting Frill as Airi Himekawa. Airi Himekawa tried defending herself, Hikaru had come to her by his own will. However, Ai immediately corrected Airi's thinking, stating that she should have led Hikaru to the right path.

Hikaru being a child, did not know what was right and wrong. However, Airi Himekawa was an adult, so she should have stopped Hikaru. Instead, Airi seized the opportunity and became a se* offender. Airi could not bear the accusation and became defensive.

She stated how she had gone through similar experiences in the past. However, the people who used her weren't apprehended. Hence, Airi felt that it was unfair that only she was exploited by men. According to Airi, she genuinely loved Hikaru Kamiki, thus she treated him kindly, unlike anything that she herself suffered through in the past.

Akane, Mem-Cho, and Miyako in Oshi no Ko chapter 141 (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 141 then shifted its focus to the film's cast members as they discussed Airi's actions after the scene was filmed. Mem-Cho deduced it to be a negative chain reaction, however, Akane sternly believed that no one should ever harm a child. That's when Miyako Saitou began explaining what must have happened to Airi Himekawa.

As per Miyako, victims of se* problems often end up becoming offenders themselves. This is because such victims believe that the dignity that was stolen from them can only be reclaimed through the same act.

Miyako explained that young people in the industry were often subjected to such acts. She herself had gone through a period where she would be invited to go out with amazing people. At such places, non-consensual body touching was the norm.

Taiki Himekawa and Mem-Cho in Oshi no Ko chapter 141 (Image via Shueisha)

The reason why actresses put up with such acts was because they feared losing their jobs if they were to refuse. It was also very evident that the people who refused such practices ended up often drawing the short stick.

Right after, Taiki Himekawa could be seen mulling over the dark side of the entertainment industry as that was what killed his mother and father. That's when Akbar pointed out how, despite his past, Taiki was fond of night establishments. To that, Taiki stated that he went to such establishments to drink his sorrows away, hoping for a girl to smile at him.

Elsewhere, Frill Shiranui entered another room in a rather explicit way. Ruby and Kana were surprised to see her get up. She was seemingly still under her costume after her explicit scene with Aqua. While she could have rejected showing her skin on camera, she wanted to honor the reality.

Ruby and Kana as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 141 (Image via Shueisha)

Frill believed that Ruby was also the same as her, willing to go to lengths. This is because the inevitable kissing scene between Ai and Hikaru is coming soon. Given that Ruby and Aqua were playing the roles, the siblings would have to kiss each other. While Kana Arima seemed disgusted at the possibility of the siblings kissing, Ruby Hoshino seemed excited.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 141

Oshi no Ko chapter 141 hinted that Ruby and Aqua would soon have to do a kissing scene as Ai and Hikaru. Unlike Frill who could cover herself in her scene, Aqua and Ruby had no option but to kiss each other. Hence, Oshi no Ko manga could next focus on their shared controversial scene.