Oshi no Ko chapter 141 spoilers hint at Airi Himekawa's past and the horrors of the entertainment industry

Oshi no Ko chapter 141 is set to be released on Thursday, February 22, 2024. However, days before its release, spoilers and leaks of the upcoming manga chapter emerged online. With the filming of the '15-Year Lie' movie progressing further, the movie hinted at Airi Himekawa's past and how she became a perpetrator.

The manga's previous chapter revealed how Ai Hoshino and Hikaru Kamiki may have grown close when they were teenagers. With that, it was revealed that Hikaru Kamiki often lied to Ai. However, Ai realized that Hikaru was lying because they both possessed the same eyes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 141 spoilers hint at Aqua and Ruby's intimate scene

Ruby as Ai in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the spoilers of Oshi no Ko chapter 141, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Chain." The next scene focuses on Airi Himekawa's Condemnation as Ai discovers what Airi Himekawa did with Hikaru Kamiki. She immediately went to Airi's house to confront her about her actions.

Frill, who was playing Airi Himekawa, tried to defend herself, stating that Hikaru came to her on his own. However, Ai Hoshino corrected her, saying that, as a child, Hikaru did not know right and wrong. However, as an adult, Airi should have corrected him. Instead, she seized the opportunity, becoming a se*ual pre*ator.

Frill Shiranui as Airi Himekawa in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Upon hearing the accusation, Airi became more defensive as she narrated how she had also lived through similar experiences in the past. Thus, it did not make sense to her that only she would suffer the consequences. Airi even went on to say that she genuinely loved Hikaru Kamiki. Thus, she treated him kindly, seemingly a hundred times better than what she had gone through in the past.

Oshi no Ko chapter 141 spoilers then shifted its focus to the series' main cast of characters as they discussed Airi Himekawa's past. Mem-Cho and Akane believe that no adult should ever harm a child.

That's when Miyako Saitou began explaining how victims surrounding se*ual issues often end up becoming perpetrators. She explained how the victims end up believing that the dignity that was stolen away from them could only be reclaimed through the same method.

Akane Kurokawa as seen in the Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Seemingly, such events were at an all-time high during the Showa era as the entertainment world was inseparable from the underworld. It was quite common for a big-name actress to be a yakuza boss' lover. This was around the same time as Airi Himekawa was a thriving young actress. Thus, she is bound to have become a victim of se*ual harassment.

While agencies have mostly stopped taking such actions, it hasn't been completely eliminated as Akane Kurokawa revealed how her producers have asked her in the past to play hostess. With that, it can be said that the people who were victimized during that period have now become the perpetrators of the same crime.

Miyako Saitou as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Even Miyako had gone through such a period where she would get invited to go out with amazing people to drinking parties. At such places, harassment and non-consensual body touches were quite common. There were times when even Miyako got almost kissed out of the blue.

The major reason behind such practices was that young actresses feared losing their jobs if they were to say no. Hence, the actresses stuck through it. The ones that rejected such proposals often ended up on the short end of the stick.

Frill Shiranui as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Right after, Oshi no Ko chapter 141 spoilers saw Taiki Himekawa contemplating how he lost his mother and father due to such events. That's when Akane pointed out that Himekawa was still fond of night establishments.

To that, Himekawa responded that he went to such establishments to drink his sorrows away, hoping for a girl to smile at him. This only backfired on him as his friends were convinced that even his act of protecting girls was also to get girls to like him.

Just then, Oshi no Ko chapter 141 spoilers saw Frill Shiranui walking into the room in rather explicit attire. She had seemingly just come back after her scene as Airi Himekawa. While she could have avoided showing her skin on camera, she wanted to keep the scenes as realistic as possible to appeal to the audience.

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Nevertheless, Oshi no Ko chapter 141 spoilers saw Frill being more interested in the upcoming kissing scene between Aqua and Ruby. Despite being siblings, given that Ruby and Aqua play Ai and Kamiki, respectively, they inevitably act in some romantic scenes together.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 141 spoilers

Oshi no Ko chapter 141 spoilers showed Ruby as Ai confronting Frill as Airi. Despite how Airi was in the wrong, the film tried to depict how Airi was also once a victim of a similar practice.

With that, it is clear that the film isn't necessarily trying to label someone as a criminal but to show the truth behind the entertainment industry. With such developments, fans can only wonder what message the film will end with.