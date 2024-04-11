Oshi no Ko chapter 146 sees Ruby meeting her father for the first time

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 146, the manga proceeded further with the filming of the '15-Year-Lie' movie. This time, the filming saw the events surrounding Seijuro Uehara and Airi Himekawa's suicide being revealed. Additionally, the manga saw Hikari Kamiki finally making a move.

The previous chapter saw Tsukuyomi make her acting debut. While her acting was fine, her depiction of young Aqua and Ruby was adorable. The manga then revealed how Tsukuyomi was a crow before and knew Ruby and Aqua from their days as Sarina and Gorou.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 146 hints at Aqua and Kana's growing relationship

Frill as Airi in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 146, titled Role, opened with another scene from the '15-Year-Lie' filming. This time, the focus was on the Himekawa family. After Airi learned about Hikaru Kamiki's newfound relationship with Ai, she reminded him about Taiki, his son. Thus, no matter what Hikaru would do, he would return to her. She added that no one would love Hikaru given how hopelessly empty he was.

After listening to Airi, Hikaru went to Ai to ask her if she would abandon him. While Ai did like Hikaru, she did not want to lie to him. Hence, she told him that she did not know. Considering his situation, Hikaru then went to Seijuro Uehara and revealed his secret about Airi Himekawa and how Taiki was his son.

Taiki as Seijuro in Oshi no Ko chapter 146 (Image via Shueisha)

Seijuro was filled with rage and went to Airi. This was followed by the Himekawa couple's double suicide and Ai's rejection. Oshi no Ko chapter 146 then switched to the present, in which Aqua seemed deep in thought when Kana Arima entered the room.

Upon Kana's inquiry, Aqua revealed how he was engulfed by his role and wanted to pass away. Kana Arima knew how to deal with the situation efficiently. She told Aqua that she would not be sad if Aqua were to die. In fact, she would slap his corpse. She then asked Aqua to never say such stuff unless he wanted her to do what she said. With that, Aqua promised Kana to never talk about his death.

Aqua as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 146 (Image via Shueisha)

Soon after, Kana Arima treated Aqua to Pizza Na Ko chips. It was a combination of Pizza chips and Sushi na Ko. Aqua loved the combination and looked at Kana as she shared her love for the chips. Right after, Aqua revealed how, despite not being in such a situation, he always ends up having fun when he is with her. He then thanked Kana and left the room.

Kana Arima was shocked by what Aqua had just told her. To her, having fun just by being with each other was the most important element in a romantic relationship. What Aqua told her basically meant that he felt very compatible with her.

That said, she was still angry at him for kissing his own sister for the film. Despite that, she herself felt the same way when she was around Aqua.

Ruby and Hikaru as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 146 (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 146 then switched to Ruby Hoshino. She was seemingly stuck at a shrine during the rain. Just then, Hikaru Kamiki appeared out of nowhere, offering to share his umbrella with her.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 146

With Oshi no Ko chapter 146 seeing Ruby Hoshino meet Hikaru Kamiki, there is a good chance that the next chapter will focus on their conversation. While Hikaru knows about Ruby being his daughter, Ruby herself does not know much about Hikaru. Therefore, the upcoming chapter will likely see Ruby learn more about her father.

