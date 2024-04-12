Oshi no Ko chapter 147: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 147 is set to be released on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 12 am JST. The manga series will be going on a break next week, following which the next chapter will be released the following week. Oshi no Ko manga will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus.

The previous chapter revealed how Seijuro Uehara learned about Airi's betrayal, following which both committed s*icide. Additionally, the manga saw Kana Arima cheering up Aqua from a rough patch, and Hikaru Kamiki meeting Ruby Hoshino for the first time.

Oshi no Ko chapter 147 release date and time

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Oshi no Ko chapter 147 will be released on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in most countries worldwide. However, due to the difference in time zones internationally, the manga chapter will be released on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 12 am JST in Japan, followed by a few other countries on the same date.

Oshi no Ko chapter 147 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Wednesday April 24 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Wednesday April 24 British Summer Time 4 pm Wednesday April 24 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Wednesday April 24 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday April 24 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday April 24 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Thursday April 25 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday April 25

Where to read Oshi no Ko chapter 147?

Oshi no Ko chapter 147 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus. The services are available through the platform's website and mobile application. The free version on the website allows users to read only the first three and the latest three chapters of a manga.

Meanwhile, the mobile application allows users to read all the chapters of a manga. However, if users want to read any chapter besides the first three and the latest three chapters repeatedly, they will need to buy a premium membership.

Oshi no Ko chapter 146 recap

Oshi no Ko chapter 146, titled Role, saw the filming of the 15-Year-Lie movie resume. With that, the movie revealed how Seijuro learned about Airi's betrayal, which led to the Himekawa couple's s*icide.

The manga later saw Aqua being engulfed in his emotions. This caused him to want to die. That's when Kana Arima arrived and cheered him up. The moment saw both Aqua and Kana reveal that they had fun in each other's presence.

Lastly, the manga chapter saw Hikaru Kamiki unexpectedly meeting his daughter Ruby Hoshino at a shrine.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 147?

Oshi no Ko chapter 147 will most likely resume with Ruby and Hikaru's confrontation. This scene will likely give fans new hints on what they can expect from the manga's future. One should know that while Hikaru knows about his daughter Ruby, Ruby has no idea about her father. Hence, the upcoming chapter's events might be crucial for Ruby's development.

Additionally, the upcoming chapter could focus on Tsukuyomi, who was a point of interest recently. There is a chance that she might have some information on Ruby and Aqua's father.

