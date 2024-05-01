Oshi no Ko chapter 148 spoilers: Kana admits defeat to Akane over Aqua

Oshi no Ko chapter 148 spoilers were supposed to depict the aftermath of the "15-Year Lie" movie filming, and needless to say, they did not disappoint. The manga is supposed to be released on Thursday, May 9, 2024, due to the Golden Week break. Despite that, the chapter's alleged spoilers dropped a week earlier online.

The manga's previous chapter saw Hikaru Kamiki sharing his umbrella with his daughter Ruby Hoshino at the shrine. During this, Ruby revealed her internal conflict and her dream. After hearing her, Hikaru had seemingly set his eyes on his daughter. Just then, Akane Kurokawa arrived to take Ruby away with her.

Oshi no Ko chapter 148 spoilers: Akane asks Aqua to refrain from killing his father

According to alleged Oshi no Ko chapter 148 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled End of Summer. With the filming of the "15-Year Lie" movie finally ending, the film's cast decided to go on a beach outing with Director Taishi Gotanda chaperoning them. Joining them on this trip was Ruby and Frill's classmate, Minami Kotobuki.

Right when they entered the empty beach, Ruby exclaimed her relief at finally being freed from her hellish schedule. As for Taiki Himekawa, the beach reminded him of his car that he crashed a day after purchasing it.

Just as he was processing his trauma, Gotanda expressed that he did not want to act like their dad on a Sunday. The film's cast had seemingly invited him due to his spacious car that could fit all of them together.

While Gotanda expressed that he liked his spacious car due to its convenience, in reality, he purchased the car after he got engaged, wanting to go camping with his family. Unfortunately, his marriage got called off, leaving him only with a new car.

Around the same time, Oshi no Ko chapter 148 spoilers revealed that it was Frill Shiranui who invited Minami Kotobuki to join them. As both wondered about everyone's schedules, Frill revealed that she was on a break for two months, hence she was set to laze around.

Right after, the manga saw Taiki Himekawa being confused about how he felt about Minami and Ruby. The same was the case for Melt, who was a fan of Frill Shiranui and only then realized that she could scuba dive.

The alleged Oshi no Ko chapter 148 spoilers then switched to Kana Arima as she went to Aqua to get him to put sunscreen on her. However, her attempt at getting close to Aqua was interrupted by Akane Kurokawa who applied sunscreen on Kana forcefully.

Following some panels of the film's cast enjoying their time on the beach, the alleged Oshi no Ko chapter 148 spoilers switched their focus to Aqua and Akane. While the two did feel awkward with each other, Akane believed that she needed to keep a close eye on Aqua, otherwise, he could try and kill Hikaru Kamiki.

As per Akane, the movie would give social punishment to Hikaru. As for Ruby, Akane believed that she did get her revenge in the film's final act. Thus, there was no reason for Aqua to do anything rash that could make the people he loved unhappy.

Just as Akane walked away, thinking about her wish to keep Aqua happy, Kana confronted her. She revealed to Akane that she had always liked Aqua. But now, she had finally realized that Aqua was happy when he was with Akane. Hence, with a huge smile, Kana asked Akane to quickly get back together with Aqua, as she was the only person capable of melting his heart.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 148 spoilers

Oshi no Ko chapter 148 spoilers saw Kana Arima give her blessing to Akane Kurokawa to be with Aqua Hoshino. With that, it seems like she has finally given up on her love.

It was surprising as it was only moments ago that Kana tried to get close to Aqua by asking him to put sunscreen on her. Hopefully, the next chapter will reveal why Kana Arima suddenly changed her mind.

